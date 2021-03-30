Volkswagen Taigun SUV Production Spec Leaks Ahead Of Global Debut

Like Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun will also be offered in two turbocharged petrol engine options

Just a few days after the debut of Skoda Kushaq, alliance partner Volkswagen has planned the officially unveiling its own compact SUV offering- Taigun on March 31, 2020. But before that, first official images of the production-spec Volkswagen Taigun have been leaked online.

As we already know, Taigun shares plenty of attributes with its Czech cousin Kushaq, the most important being its underpinnings. Both SUVs are built on a heavily localised MQB-A0-IN platform. Taigun is slated to be the second product to come out from Volkswagen-Skoda Group’s India 2.0 programme.

Exterior Styling

Volkswagen first presented Taigun as a pre-production concept at last year’s Auto Expo. Its exterior styling is majorly inspired by VW’s entry-level crossover in international lineup T-Cross. Similar styling is also visible in the India-spec T-Roc. The variant you see in the leaked images here, is the top of the line Volkswagen Taigun GT Line.

The overall length of Taigun is expected to stretch to 4.2 metres and a wheelbase of around 2.6 metres is likely to be on offer. The exterior styling boasts of design highlights such as a slatted VW grille flanked by LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs and connected LED taillights.

Interior Design & Expected Features

Moving inside the cabin, things are similar to its European counterpart T-Cross with a dual-tone interior theme with contrasting treatments. Quality of materials along with fit and finish is expected to be of premium standards. In terms of features, it is expected to boast fully-loaded equipment consisting of 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment compatible with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, etc.

Other notable creature comforts include an electric sunroof, leatherette seats, wireless charging system, ambient lighting, connected car technology, cruise control and electrically adjustable driver’s seat to name a few. Safety kit will consist of features such as Multiple airbags, ABS with EBS, rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitor.

Powertrain, Transmission options

Not just its underpinnings but Taigun will also borrow the engine options from Kushaq. This means it will be offered with two powertrain options- a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit and a 1.5-litre TSI turbo petrol mill.

The former is good enough to return an output of 114 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. The latter can crank out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual as standard with the option of a 6-speed torque converter on the 1.0-litre unit and a 7-speed DSG on the 1.5-litre unit.

Prices of the upcoming SUV are likely to fall in the range of Rs 10-14 lakh (ex-showroom). Taigun is expected to hit showrooms in India by Diwali this year and will compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

