Volkswagen Tayron R Line Launch Price Rs 46.99 Lakh – 204 PS, 320 Nm, AWD

After unveiling it for the Indian market, Volkswagen has just officially launched its new flagship SUV for the country, Tayron R-Line. This is VW’s first three-row SUV in India after Tiguan Allspace was discontinued. It is only launched in one fully-loaded R-Line trim. It aims to blend sophistication and sporty attire in one package.

Where pricing is concerned, Volkswagen Tayron R Line costs Rs 46.99 lakh (Ex-sh), which is the introductory price for this flagship SUV. There are 7 mono-tone colours – Nightshade Blue Metallic, Ultra Violet Metallic, Oryx White Mother of Pearl Effect, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oyster Silver Metallic, Dolphin Grey Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic.

Volkswagen Tayron R Line Launch

Tayron R Line has been positioned in India as its flagship offering and it will rival the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and others. Tayron R-Line is launched in the country via CKD route with assembly operations happening at their Chatrapati Sambhajinagar facility in Maharashtra state.

Once a Chine-exclusive nameplate, Tayron is now being positioned as the successor of Tiguan Allspace. 2026 Volkswagen Tayron measures 4,792 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width, 1,665 mm in height and has a 4,792 mm long wheelbase. This is sort of like a long wheelbase version of Tiguan.

Exterior design is typical VW with its newer IQ design language. Smart and adaptive IQ HD Matrix headlights, 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels, strong shoulderline, dynamic character lines on the side, connected LED tail lights and connected LED DRLs with illuminated VW logo at front and rear, welcome light and other features are notable.

Premium Interiors

The tailgate is powered and boot volume can go till 1,905L. On the inside, VW Tayron R Line gets special Ergo Active front seats that are 12-way power adjustable, cooled, heated and has 8 massaging functions and 3 memory settings. They also get contrasting Purple highlights for a visual pop.

Sliding and reclining 2nd row seats, panoramic sunroof, rear sun shades, third-row seats for versatility, three-zone climate control, rich ambient lighting, 15-inch free-standing infotainment screen, fully-digital cockpit, augmented reality HUD, 700W Harman Kardon speakers, 9 airbags as standard, Level-2 ADAS with 14 autonomous features and other features are notable too.

Powering the Volkswagen Tayron R Line is a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol EVO4 engine that also powers Golf R and Tiguan R Line. This engine is rated at 204 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG. Tayron R Line is capable of sprinting to 100 km/h in just 7.3 seconds. 4Motion AWD system, driving profiles and Park Assist Plus are noteworthy equipment too.





















