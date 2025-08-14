Volkswagen Tayron Spied Again – Three-Row Tiguan SUV Launch Soon?

Volkswagen has been re-establishing its premium vehicle lineup in India. In that regard, the German brand has already launched Tiguan R Line and Golf GTI to appeal to buyers. There seems to be a new premium vehicle lined up from Volkswagen for India, which might be Tayron three-row SUV.

There have been multiple test mule sightings already and latest spy shots show Tayron SUV from rear. While speculations suggest Volkswagen will launch Tayron in India as Tiguan Allspace, which used to be on sale in India, test mules continue to bear Tayron badge and not Tiguan Allspace. Let’s take a closer look.

Volkswagen Tayron Spied Again

Since Volkswagen discontinued Tiguan Allspace from Indian market at the fag end of 2021, there hasn’t been any three-row SUVs or vehicles in VW’s portfolio. The company recently launched Tiguan R Line in India, which is a 5-seater SUV. In just three months since launch, VW Tiguan R Line has been bestowed with hefty discounts of up to 3 lakh to push sales.

That is probably because Tiguan R Line is a 5-seater SUV, while the Rs 50 lakh (Ex-sh) price segment demands 7-seater SUVs, something like Skoda Kodiaq. That is where Volkswagen Tayron comes into action as the company seems to be interested in launching it in India positioning it above Tiguan.

There have been a couple of test mule sighting instances already and in all cases, we can see a Tayron badging and no camouflage to hide its identity. Tayron is a three-row SUV which used to be China only, but is now replacing 2nd Gen Tiguan Allspace across global markets. An extended wheelbase version of current Tiguan, if you may.

What to expect?

While most of the design elements are similar between Tiguan and Tayron, there are differences in their headlights, LED tail light signature and bumpers. Even the grille of both vehicles is different. At the side, Tayron is longer in length and packs a longer wheelbase. This will unlock more space for a third row seating. Boot space starts from 345L, which can be expanded to 850L by folding down third row seats.

Tayron spied in India gets an R badging, suggesting VW may only launch Tayron R Line in India. Wheel design on Tayron is similar to India-spec Tiguan R Line. On the inside, Volkswagen Tayron will probably be similar to Tiguan in features, equipment and comfort, while packing more space.

Powering Tayron in India will be the same 2.0L 4-cyl Turbo Petrol engine as Kodiaq which can develop 204 bhp of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT. There is a probability of Tayron being locally assembled in India at SAVWIPL’s facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar like Kodiaq.

