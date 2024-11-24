Volkswagen Tera Brazil Debut In March 2025 – Brezza, Nexon Rival

Across international markets, Tera will utilize the MQB-A0 platform that’s also in use with other Volkswagen models such as Polo, T-Cross, Nivus and Virtus

As Volkswagen grapples with market challenges, the upcoming Tera subcompact SUV inspires confidence across the entire ecosystem. Tera has got the attention of potential buyers and dealerships have high expectations from the SUV. When launched, it will be the smallest and the most affordable Volkswagen SUV.

Volkswagen Tera launch timeline revealed

Considering the pace at which things are moving, it appears that Volkswagen has fast-tracked the Tera project. Latest reports indicate that Tera could be launched in just around four months, i.e. in March 2025. The SUV will be introduced first in Brazil, followed by other markets including India. In addition to Brazil, other Latin American markets like Argentina are also expected to get the Tera in 2025. The SUV will be manufactured at the company’s plant in Taubate, São Paulo, Brazil.

It is interesting to note that Volkswagen had earlier chosen not to enter the sub-4m SUV segment. Instead, the company was to focus more on its electrification goals. That decision meant that Skoda had to go solo in this segment with the Kylaq SUV. But with evolving market dynamics, it appears that the sub-4m segment still holds significant potential. Developing countries like Brazil and India have substantial demand for entry-level SUVs. And considering Volkswagen’s shift in strategy, this volume-oriented segment seems like a safe bet.

Based on MQB-A0 platform

Expediting the launch of Tera subcompact SUV should not be a problem since the existing MQB-A0 platform will be used. At around 4 meters long, the Volkswagen Tera will be smaller than other Volkswagen cars like the T-Cross and Nivus. Its wheelbase will be 2,566 mm, the same as Volkswagen Polo. Across international markets, Volkswagen Tera will take on rivals such as Fiat Pulse and Renault Kardian. These have a wheelbase of 2,532 mm and 2,604 mm, respectively.

In India, Volkswagen Tera will be based on the Skoda Kylaq that utilizes the MQB A0 IN platform. It’s a slightly tweaked version of the MQB-A0 platform, designed to suit Indian conditions. MQB A0 IN platform is in use with Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

Volkswagen Tera – Powertrain

Powering Volkswagen Tera will be the proven 1.0-litre TSI engine that generates 115 PS and 178 Nm. Users can choose from transmission options of a 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. This powertrain is in use in India as well as several Volkswagen cars in Brazil. For example, Volkswagen Polo has the same engine and in the same configuration.

But some other Volkswagen models in Brazil like the Nivus and T-Cross utilize a higher tuned version of this engine that produces 128 hp. Using the lower powered engine configuration will help improve fuel efficiency and achieve a lower starting price. In India, Volkswagen Tera could be offered at a starting price of around Rs 8 lakh. It could be launched here by the end of 2025 or in 2026.

