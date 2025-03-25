Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Bookings Open At Rs 25k – Colour Options Revealed

Volkswagen India has officially commenced pre-bookings for the all-new Tiguan R-Line, the latest generation of its premium SUV and a global best-seller. With a bolder design, enhanced performance, and class-leading features, the Tiguan R-Line is set to go on sale in India in April 2025. Customers can pre-book the SUV at Volkswagen dealerships across the country or through the brand’s official website at a payment of Rs 25,000.

Tiguan R Line Specs

The Tiguan R-Line is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine mated to Volkswagen’s 4MOTION all-wheel-drive system, delivering 204 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. It promises a sportier and more engaging drive, while offering the practicality and premium appeal expected from a Volkswagen SUV. The vehicle measures 4539 mm in length, 1859 mm in width, and 1656 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2680 mm, ensuring a spacious cabin and commanding road presence.

Adding to the excitement, Volkswagen India has also begun accepting customer expressions of interest for the Golf GTI Mk 8.5, the most powerful iteration of the iconic hot hatch. The Golf GTI will be available exclusively through online sales channels and is scheduled for launch in Q2 2025.

Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “This year we are introducing two of the most iconic Volkswagen models to India. The entry of the all-new Tiguan R-Line marks a new chapter in the journey of our progress in India. With the Tiguan R-Line we are introducing the epitome of sharper performance, bigger spaces, stronger safety systems and much more in an SUV, that has been designed to turn heads. The wait for owning a Tiguan R-Line is nearly over as today we commence pre-bookings for a SUVW that has been captivating customer aspirations. From today we are also inviting customer interest for the Golf GTI, a legend from Volkswagen that needs no introduction.”

“Volkswagen has always been synonymous with innovation, engineering excellence, and dynamic performance. With the all-new Tiguan R-Line, we are re-defining the SUV experience, building strongly on our core DNA of German-engineering. We are certain the impeccable driving experience and advanced package will make this SUV stand apart.”

Colour Options

The Tiguan R-Line will be offered in a range of colour options, including:

– Persimmon Red Metallic

– Cipressino Green Metallic

– Nightshade Blue Metallic

– Grenadilla Black Metallic

– Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect

– Oyster Silver Metallic

VW India Sales Feb 2025

Volkswagen India recorded total sales of 3,110 units in February 2025, registering a 3.01% year-on-year growth compared to 3,019 units in February 2024. Leading the charge was the Volkswagen Virtus, which sold 1,837 units, up 12.63% YoY, and accounting for over 59% of VW’s total sales. The Taigun followed with 1,271 units, witnessing a slight dip of -1.17% YoY. The Tiguan saw a sharp decline, with just 2 units sold, down 98% from last year. On a month-on-month basis, VW India’s sales slipped by 7%, as the Taigun declined by 17.89%, while Virtus remained steady with a marginal 2.34% growth. Tiguan showed a minor increase with 1 more unit sold than in January.