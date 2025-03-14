Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launch Date Confirmed – Official Bookings Soon

With premium offerings such as the Tiguan R-Line, Volkswagen aims to meet the aspirational needs of its growing community in India

Earlier this month, Volkswagen had announced that the all-new Tiguan R-Line and the iconic Golf GTI will be introduced in India. And now, Volkswagen has revealed that the Tiguan R-Line will be launched in India on 14th April, 2025. Since the SUV will come here as a full import, it will be available at a significantly higher price. Let’s explore some of the key features and performance aspects of the all-new Tiguan R-Line.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line launch Date

With its dynamic, elegant design, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line exudes a commanding road presence. While the curvy profile is visually appealing, it is also functionally relevant. The SUV has a low drag coefficient of 0.28 Cd. That’s an improvement over the 0.33 Cd of the second-gen model. The one currently on sale in India is the second-gen model. It is locally assembled at Volkswagen’s plant in Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

Some of the key highlights of the all-new Tiguan R-Line include sleek LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, an interconnecting LED bar and a massive front grille. The SUV has a chiselled bonnet with distinctive creases, large 20-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals, blacked-out B pillars and body coloured conventional door handles. At the rear, Tiguan R-Line has a raked windshield, roof spoiler, edgy tail lamps in connected format and a prominent bumper.

Inside, Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line offers a comprehensive range of premium features. There’s a large 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, latest MIB4 infotainment OS and premium 8-speaker audio system. The SUV has heated and ventilated seats with massage function, 3-zone air conditioning, ambient lighting with 30 colours and leather wrapped steering wheel. Other highlights include 45-watt Type-C charging, voice assistant, wireless phone charger and e-SIM card for online connectivity.

Tiguan R-Line – Performance, safety

All-new Tiguan R-Line is built on the updated MQB Evo platform. This new platform supports a higher number of powertrain options and multiple new features. Across global markets, the new Tiguan R-Line has powertrain options of petrol, diesel, mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid. For India, the Tiguan R-Line will be getting the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. It is mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION (All Wheel Drive) transmission. Power and torque output is 190 PS and 320 Nm. It is the same powertrain as available with the existing Tiguan sold in India.

Safety kit is pretty robust with up to 10 airbags, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, 360° camera, park assist, electronic stability control, traction control, hill descent control, hill start assist and tyre pressure monitoring system. A comprehensive range of ADAS features are available. There’s adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert. Tiguan also has traffic sign recognition, driver fatigue detection, electronic parking brake with auto hold and post collision braking system.

With the additional taxes on CBU imports, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced above Rs 50 lakh. In comparison, the existing Tiguan in India is available at a starting price of Rs 38.17 lakh.