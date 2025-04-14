Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launch Price Rs 49 Lakh – New Flagship SUV

The German premium car manufacturer, Volkswagen, has been upping its game in the Indian market. For the first time, Volkswagen is launching the 3rd Gen Tiguan for the first time in India. Kicking it off with the sporty R Line trim, 3rd Gen Tiguan might is brought into India via CBU route. Let’s take a closer look at the finer details.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Launch

Positioned as the company’s flagship SUV for Indian market, Volkswagen has just launched 3rd Gen Tiguan in India. There will just be one R Line trim on offer which has been priced at Rs 48.99 lakh (Ex-sh). Deliveries will start from 23rd April 2025. This Rs 48.99 lakh (Ex-sh) is introductory and is subject to change at VW’s discretion.

Positioned on the MQB EVO platform, 3rd Gen Tiguan R Line promises to offer exceptional driving dynamics and ride experience. It measures 4,539 mm in length, 1,859 mm in width, 1,656 mm in height and has a 2,680 mm long wheelbase. 3rd Gen Tiguan significantly improves on boot space over 2nd Gen model.

Where design is concerned, 3rd Gen Tiguan has gone rounder and curvier when compared to the sharp and understated predecessor. The R Line trim embodies a sportier theme which lends an overall sporty appeal to this vehicle. We get R inspired 19-inch Coventry alloy wheels, connected LED headlights along with R badges along with 3D LED tail lights.

On the inside, R Line trim packs a lot of features over a standard Tiguan. For starters, we get R badging on seats and an illuminated R badge on dashboard. Notable features include 15-inch infotainment screen, a Digital Cockpit, a HUD, massaging seats with adjustable lumbar support, triple-zone climate control, 30-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and more.

Powering this vehicle, we get a 2.0L 4cylinder TSI Turbo Petrol engine. Under the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, this engine is tuned to deliver 204 PS of peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. 4MOTION AWD setup, DCC (Dynamic Chassis Control), 21 Level-2 ADAS features, 9 airbags, parking assist and other elements are standard.

Statement from VW

Speaking at the launch of the all-new Tiguan R-Line, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “With the launch of the all-new Tiguan R-Line today, we are entering an exciting phase for Volkswagen in India, a phase that embodies the future of premium mobility from Volkswagen.

This iconic SUVW along with being bold and dynamic is also modern, fully equipped and highly capable to handle all terrains. Developed with German–engineered DNA, 5-star safety and fun-to-drive dynamics, the all-new Tiguan R-Line is here to thrill.”