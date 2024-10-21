Volkswagen Virtus 50k Sales Milestone – Turning Heads, 60 Sedans a Day

Volkswagen Virtus 50k sales – Paces VW India Journey

28 Months Since Launch, Volkswagen Virtus 50k Sales Milestone Reached. Averaging nearly 60 units sold daily since its 2022 launch, this model continues to shape the VW’s current journey in India. Year-to-date, over 17,000 units have been delivered, marking a steady trajectory for the sedan. The brand collectively surpassed one lakh domestic sales with the Virtus and Taigun models by the second quarter of 2024. Capping off the third quarter, Volkswagen India achieved 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales (to date).

India 2.0 models, including the Virtus, have significantly contributed to Volkswagen’s domestic sales, accounting for nearly 18.5 percent of total volumes to date within the past three years. Safety has been a crucial aspect of the Virtus’s appeal, featuring six airbags as standard equipment and more than 40 safety features. With a 5-star GNCAP safety rating, the sedan provides peace of mind to its occupants, addressing a critical requirement in the Indian market. Focus on comprehensive safety measures aligns with Volkswagen’s global safety standards, further solidifying the Virtus’s position as a reliable choice in its segment, appealing to a wide spectrum of customers.

Virtus 50000 Sales Milestone Plays a Crucial Role

Performance options for the Volkswagen Virtus include two TSI engine variants: a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre TSI Evo. These powertrains cater to varied driving preferences, from daily city commuting to more spirited highway driving. The 1.5-litre variant, in particular, offers advanced features such as cylinder deactivation technology, promoting a balance between power and fuel efficiency. This versatility allows the Virtus to meet diverse consumer expectations in the sedan segment.

The Indian automotive industry has seen fluctuating trends in the premium sedan category. Volkswagen Virtus, however, maintains its standing through consistent performance and customer-focused enhancements. The model’s journey since its debut reflects a carefully strategised market entry aimed at capturing the attention of discerning buyers seeking a blend of safety, performance, and style.

Adapt and Thrive: VW’s Sales Strategy

Virtus’s role in Volkswagen’s broader market strategy includes its alignment with the India 2.0 project, aimed at delivering models that resonate with local customer preferences while adhering to global engineering standards. By leveraging modular platforms and locally manufactured components, the brand has been able to offer competitive pricing without compromising quality.

Virtus and its sibling model, Taigun’s sales, highlight Volkswagen’s adaptability in responding to consumer demands. The combined sales figures have not only set benchmarks for the brand but also illustrated acceptance of VW’s offerings. This success is instrumental in shaping Volkswagen’s outlook toward future product development.

60 Virtus sedans sold Every Day

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our

customers for making the Volkswagen Virtus India’s No.1 selling premium sedan. The Virtus continues to resonate strongly with our customers, and crossing the 50 000 sales mark is a testament to the product’s success in the Indian market, making it India’s most loved premium sedan. Ever since its launch, we have sold nearly 60 Virtus sedans every day, and we are glad that Virtus has carved its own cult following, as it continues to sustain the sales momentum, despite headwinds in its segment.”

He added, “We have also crossed the 6.5 lakh domestic wholesales milestone in India and are grateful to the extended Volkswagen family for their immense love and trust in the Brand. With our latest, feature rich and advanced India 2.0 models – Taigun and Virtus, we have also witnessed significant success, with both models contributing to nearly 18.5 % of our overall domestic sales since inception.”