Volkswagen Virtus Blue Colour Arrives At Dealer – For Display, Test Drive

Volkswagen Virtus launch will take place on 9th June – Ahead of that, first batch has started to arrive at dealer showrooms

Volkswagen Virtus has been specifically designed for the Indian market. Originally, its launch was scheduled for last year, but got delayed on account of the pandemic. It is now slated to be launched in India on 9th June 2022. Ahead of that, test drive and display units of Virtus have started to reach dealerships across India.

Here are photos of Volkswagen Virtus Blue colour, credited to Sathya Sachien. Virtus bookings had been opened last month on the Volkswagen India website. Production has also commenced at the company plant in Chakan, near Pune.

Seen as a replacement to the outgoing Vento, Volkswagen Virtus sedan is built on the company’s new MQB-A0-IN platform. It boasts 95 per cent localization levels while it is the fourth product to be introduced under VW India 2.0 project.

Volkswagen Virtus – Exteriors

VW Virtus will be presented in two variants of Dynamic Line and GT Performance Line. It will see 6 colour options of Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue. Dimensions stand 4,561mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,507mm in height. It will get a wheelbase of 2,651mm and boot space of 521 liters, making it larger in all respects as compared to the Vento.

Virtus’ design is unique and very different to the Skoda Slavia. It gets a more muscular stance, single slat front grille design with extensive use of chrome. Front is highlighted by LED headlamps, L shaped LED DRLs, while at the rear you have split LED tail lamps.

A shark fin antenna, electric sunroof and new 16 inch alloy wheels will also be a part of its exterior makeup along with chrome finished door handles, contrasting ORVMs and distinctive ‘Virtus’ lettering on boot lid.

Volkswagen Virtus – Interiors

Interiors receive a dual tone – black and beige colour scheme. It will sport a 10 inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, MyVolkswagen Connect App, 8 inch instrument cluster, ventilated seats and an electric sunroof. Automatic climate control, wireless charging, cruise control and ambient lighting will also be a part of its interior makeup.

Safety equipment includes 40+ features among which are a maximum of 6 airbags, electronic stability control, multi collision braking system, hill hold assist, ISOFIX, reverse camera and tyre pressure deflation warning besides ABS and EBD.

Turbo Petrol Engine Lineup

Set to capture the mid-size sedan market, Volkswagen is offering the new Virtus compact sedan in a choice of two turbocharged petrol engines. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol offers 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed automatic transmission options.

The 1.5 liter TSI engine that will power the Virtus GT variant will make 150 hp power and 250 Nm torque, mated to either manual or 7 speed DSG transmission. Volkswagen Virtus could be priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 19 lakh, while it will rival with the like of Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Honda City.