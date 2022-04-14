Volkswagen Virtus Blue Colour Spied Undisguised – Looks Sleek

Volkswagen Virtus has been broadly classified into two categories- Dynamic Line and Performance Line

Volkswagen has announced that the upcoming Virtus will be officially launched in India on 9 June, 2022. The mid-size sedan will be replacing the ageing Vento in the company’s India line-up and will be the second offering from the German carmaker under the India 2.0 programme.

Production of Virtus recently kickstarted at Volkswagen’s Chakan-based manufacturing facility near Pune in Maharashtra. Pre-bookings for the upcoming sedan are already underway at authorised VW dealerships across the country and on the company’s official India website.

Volkswagen Virtus Blue Colour

Virtus is based on the same MQB A0 IN architecture that underpins its SUV sibling Taigun and its Czech cousins Skoda Slavia and Kushaq. With this platform underpinning, all models mentioned above have achieved localisation levels of up to 95 percent. Automotive enthusiast Jayaram has managed to spot the new Volkswagen Virtus Blue Colour outside Pune plant.

Upon launch, Virtus will be the longest sedan in its class with an overall length of 4,561mm. It also offers a class-leading wheelbase of 2651mm along with Slavia. In addition, it offers a massive boot capacity of 521 litres.

Test mules of Volkswagen Virtus continue to be spotted on Indian roads running undisguised since the car has already made its official debut in its full glory earlier in March this year. It features a minimalist and clean design featuring a wide two-slat front grille flanked by revised twin-pod projector headlamps and LED DRLs which are reminiscent of the international-spec Polo.

Blacked-out bezels of the air dam are surrounded by a thin chrome trim accentuating its premium appeal. Side profile remains smooth and understated with a low-slung roofline which is a typical Volkswagen feature. Rear end features a pair of stylish wraparound LED taillamps and chrome trim on the lower bumper. Other notable highlights include a shark fin antenna and a very prominent spoiler lip on the boot lid.

Interiors & Features on offer

Inside the cabin, Virtus is laced with premium upholsteries and a host of premium features. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument console, electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging, auto climate control, ventilated front seats and connected car tech to name a few.

New Volkswagen Virtus GT Line detailed in new photos Red looks DOPE ! pic.twitter.com/iBOAD97joM — RushLane (@rushlane) April 12, 2022

Safety features onboard with Virtus include features like six airbags, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control and ABS with EBD. The top-spec GT trim will further enhance aesthetics of the car’s exterior and interior with contrast red highlights like red brake callipers, red stitching on seat upholsteries, etc.

Powertrain Options

Powering Virtus will be two turbo petrol engine options- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSi unit. The 1.0-litre unit kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque and will be linked with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The 1.5-litre unit will churn out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and is speculated to be exclusively married to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. VW Virtus prices are expected to be in the Rs 10-18 lakh bracket, ex-sh.