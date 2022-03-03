Volkswagen Virtus Production Spec Render In New Colours – Looks Dazzling

Volkswagen Virtus sedan will share its underpinnings and engine specs with the Skoda Slavia

One of the highly anticipated launches from Volkswagen is the new Virtus mid-size sedan. It has been spied on test on a number of occasions, detailed in spy videos and teased ahead of its official world premiere set to be held on 8th March 2022.

Volkswagen Virtus, which is a combination of the words ‘Virtuoso’ and ‘Virtues’, will be positioned on an MQB A0 IN platform. It is the company’s fourth launch under Skoda Volkswagen India’s new ‘India 2.0’ project after Kushaq, Taigun and Slavia. It will replace the ageing Vento in the company lineup and comes in with much of its features and engine specs seen on the upcoming Skoda Slavia.

Volkswagen Virtus Production Spec Render

Ahead of its global debut, based on the official teasers and spy shots, automotive rendering artist Pratyush Rout has created a digital render of the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus sedan. The colour options of Virtus you see here, are the same as those that are on offer with current Polo in India, except for the Blue colour.

Virtus gets the same sloping roof line and high boot lid along with a sleek rectangular slatted front grille, LED projector headlamps and LED DRLs. It also sees extensive use of chrome giving the new Virtus a more premium look as compared to the outgoing Vento.

VW Virtus is likely to measure 4,482mm long, 1,751mm wide and 1,472mm tall. This makes it 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller than the Vento. The wheelbase of the Virtus measures 2,651mm making it 98mm longer than the 2,553mm wheelbase seen on the Vento.

On the inside, it is expected to carry forward some of the same equipment seen on the Slavia. Infotainment will be via a 10 inch display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a digital instrument cluster in a similar design as seen on the Slavia.

The Virtus will also get a single pane electric sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, automatic climate controls, rear AC vents and ambient lighting. Safety features will include 6 airbags, rear parking sensors with camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control along with ABS and EBD.

Virtus Engine Specs

Volkswagen Virtus will share its engine and gearbox combinations with the Taigun SUV. Its 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder TSI unit will make 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque. The GT variant will get a more powerful 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder TSI engine – capable of 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 6 speed manual gearbox as standard. Automatic option will also be on offer.

When launched, Volkswagen Virtus will compete in its segment against Skoda Slavia, Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and Honda City. It is set to make its debut on 8th March, 2022. Virtus launch is expected in the third week of May. The Virtus sedan could be priced in a similar range as Skoda Slavia, with prices between Rs 10.50-18 lakh (ex-showroom).