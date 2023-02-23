Volkswagen Virtus Crash Outside Showroom – Delivery Gone Wrong?

Carelessness and / or lack of proper driving skills is often the main cause of car crashes reported at dealerships

With huge rush at dealerships, there’s always an increased probability of things going wrong. Sometimes the dealership staff may be responsible, whereas other cases may involve customers who may have come to the dealership for taking delivery.

In a recent example, a Volkswagen Virtus was spotted crashed on the road, just in front of a dealership in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. It appears to be a case of new car delivery gone wrong, resulting in the Virtus falling 6-7 ft., crashing its nose on the road.

New Volkswagen Virtus Crash During Delivery

As earlier cases have revealed, quite a few such incidents at dealerships were caused by customers. Getting a driving license is fairly easy in the country and it does not necessarily make one a better driver. The sloping driveway in front of the dealership appears to have contributed to the crash.

Moreover, the excitement at the time of taking delivery and other accompanying distractions may also lead to users making mistakes. Another reason for such incidents could be the inability to understand the advanced features and powerful engines that are now available with new cars like Virtus.

Seems repairable

Virtus angle of crash reveals that the car had probably rolled down slowly from the driveway. This has ensured that damages to the car are not critical. All the glasses are intact, which shows that the impact of the crash was not that strong to cause major damage to vital components of the car.

Much of the impact of the crash has been taken by the front bumper and then by the front wheels. There are unlikely to be any structural damages to the car.

Good thing is that the car stopped on its nose and did not crash completely onto the road. If that had happened, there could have been significant damage to the rear section of the car. There are not even scratches on the side and rear section.

These portions are just as good as new. Repairs will be required for the front bumper, grille, lighting, bonnet and side fenders. Some of the components under the bonnet may need to be changed.