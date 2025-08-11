Volkswagen Virtus Flash Red Reach Showrooms – New Colour, Details

Volkswagen has been on the verge of updating its INDIA 2.0 offerings like Virtus and Taigun. Both models are expected to get a comprehensive facelift and test mules of Taigun facelift have been spied as well. In the meantime, VW has launched a new colourway with both Virtus and Taigun.

Called Flash Red, this new colour looks rather nice and brings out a youthful and sporty flair of Virtus. This particular Red shade is perfectly complemented by the Black elements and smoked tail lights already seen on Virtus GT Line. Not all variants of Virtus get this new colour Flash Red colours. Let’s take a closer look at finer details.

Volkswagen Virtus Flash Red

If we take a quick look at India’s sedan sales, Volkswagen Virtus is currently the best-selling C and C+ Segment sedans. In June 2025, VW Virtus beat Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and the ageing Maruti Suzuki Ciaz to take the top spot. The company wants to retain Virtus’ winning streak with this Flash Red colourway.

Where availability is concerned, Volkswagen is only offering Flash Red colourway with GT Line trim level. Prices for Virtus GT Line Flash Red start from Rs 14.08 lakh (Ex-sh) for manual and Rs 15.18 lakh (Ex-sh) for automatic. Both variants get the same 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter.

Other colours in the palette for Virtus GT Line trim level include Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Reflex Silver, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue and Lava Blue. All colourways including Flash Red get Black contrasting highlights, Black 16-inch wheels and smoked effect rear LED tail lights as standard. Even the Black roof finish is standard across all GT Line colourways.

What is on offer?

In the video by Rudin Pattiam on Youtube, we can see Virtus GT Line Flash Red arriving in dealerships. In this lovely Flash Red, the sportiness and youthfulness of Virtus GT Line is further accentuated. Other than the colour, there are no dedicated exterior changes with the Flash Red paint scheme.

Even on the inside, overall Black finish and equipment stays the same as the standard GT Line model. Notable features include a single-pane sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto climate control, rear AC vents, a Virtual Cockpit, cruise control and others.

Powering the new Volkswagen Virtus Flash Red based on GT Line trim levels is the familiar 1.0L TSI 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of developing 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

