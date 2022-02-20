Volkswagen Virtus Front Teased – LED DRLs, Projector Headlight

Volkswagen Virtus will share underpinnings and powertrain options with Skoda Slavia but will don a completely different top hat

Volkswagen has announced the date of premiere of its upcoming mid-size sedan. Speculated to be named Virtus, this new sedan will be making its global debut in India on 8th March 2022, just on the heels of the launch of its cousin Skoda Slavia. It is expected to go on sale across the country from the second half of May onwards.

Virtus, as we all know, will be replacing the ageing Vento from the German carmaker’s India lineup. It will be the second offering from Volkswagen under the India 2.0 project after the company launched Taigun last year. Test mules of the upcoming mid-size sedan have previously been spotted on multiple occasions.

The sedan has been on sale in a few South American markets since 2018. According to some reports, the upcoming India-spec Virtus is expected to be a facelifted model of the same which will go on sale in India first followed by South America and other international markets. Virtus will be based on the same MQB A0 IN platforms which underpins Slavia and their respective SUV siblings- Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Volkswagen Virtus Front Teased

Like most other models from the German brand, the upcoming sedan will sport a minimalist and clean design. This would include a wider two-slat front grille flanked by restyled twin-pod projector headlamps and LED DRLs. The front bumper will feature a wider air dam and halogen fog lamps. Side profile of the car is also expected to remain understated with a typical low-slung silhouette.

Not just underpinnings, Virtus is also likely to borrow body panels from its upcoming Czech cousin. Other exterior highlights will include multi-spoke alloy wheels, shark fin antenna and wraparound LED tail lights. Also, dimensionally the new VW sedan will be a lot bigger than the current Vento with class-leading dimensions, interior and boot space.

Expected features on offer

Along with longer dimensions, the list of features to be offered in Virtus will also be longer than its predecessor. Features like leatherette upholstery, 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with VW Play, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charging, wireless phone charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric sunroof, etc. are expected to be part of the package.

Powertrain Specs

Powering Virtus will be two turbocharged petrol engine options including- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI unit. The former is good enough to generate 115 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque. Whereas the latter can pump 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is available as standard for both engine options.

While the 1.0-litre unit will be offered with a 6-speed torque converter automatic as an option, the 1.5-litre units can also be had with a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox. Volkswagen is also expected to offer multiple drive modes to enhance the car’s driving experience.