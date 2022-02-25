Volkswagen Virtus GT Line Top Variant Teased – New Details Revealed

The new Volkswagen Virtus will be the company’s second offering under India 2.0 project after the Taigun launched last year

Volkswagen India has released a new teaser of the upcoming mid-size sedan ahead of its global unveiling scheduled for March 8, 2022. To be called the Virtus, this new sedan will be a successor to the Vento which along with the Polo is set to exit production soon. Sales are slated to commence from mid May 2022 onwards.

Volkswagen Virtus, called “The New Global Sedan” will be positioned on the same MQB-A0-IN platform. This will be the fourth product from Skoda Auto Volkswagen to be positioned on this platform after the Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia.

New Virtus is likely to see dimensions similar to the global-spec Virtus. This stands 4,482mm in length, 1,751mm in width and 1,472mm in height. This makes it 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller as compared to the current Vento while it rides on a 2,651mm wheelbase, 98mm longer than the Vento which stands at 2,553mm.

Volkswagen Virtus GT Line – New Teaser

As per the teaser shared by Volkswagen, the new Virtus will see LED head lamps, L shaped LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. It will get a large chrome finished front grille, GT Line badging and chrome accents on its front bumper.

Blacked out B pillars, a shark fin antenna, contrasting coloured ORVMS and roof and new alloy wheels are also a part of its makeup. The new Virtus will also sport a wide air dam and boot mounted number plate.

The interiors will see several driver and passenger comforts. It will get a leather wrapped multi function steering wheel, automatic climate controls, an electric sunroof, ventilated seating in the front and wireless charger.

Infotainment will be via a large 10.0 inch touchscreen system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Features will also include a fully digital instrument cluster, A pillar mounted tweeters while safety equipment will include a total of 6 airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and cruise control, etc.

VW Virtus – Engine and Gearbox Options

Volkswagen Virtus will draw its power exclusively via turbocharged petrol engines. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder TSI engine will make 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque. The GT Line variant will get a 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder engine capable of 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

The engines get mated to 6 speed manual gearbox as standard. The 1.0 liter engine will also be offered with a 6 speed torque converter automatic while the larger 1.5 liter unit will get a 7 speed DCT automatic gearbox. The Volkswagen Virtus will rival the likes of Skoda Slavia, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and Hyundai Verna in the mid-sized sedan segment.