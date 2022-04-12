Volkswagen Virtus GT Top Variant In Red – Walkaround From Plant

Volkswagen Virtus will take on the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in its segment

Volkswagen is set to bring in the new Virtus mid-size sedan on 9th June 2022. Its launch date was scheduled for earlier, but has likely been delayed due to ongoing chip shortage. It has now entered production at the company’s manufacturing unit in Chakan, near Pune.

It is from the production plant that Youtube Channel of Rahul Muley has managed to do a quick walkaround shoot of the Virtus GT Line top variant. 2022 VW Virtus is a part of the company’s India 2.0 project and is the fourth car to be positioned on the localized MQB A0 IN platform that boasts of 95 percent localization. Virtus bookings have opened – both via the company’s online portal and through at VW India authorized dealerships.

Volkswagen Virtus Walkaround

Volkswagen Virtus will be presented in two trims of Dynamic Line and Performance / GT Line. The new sedan will stand 4,561mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,507mm in height. It will get a 2,651mm wheelbase while its boot space will be at 521 liters.

Virtus boasts of a distinct Volkswagen design language and gets LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lamps and chrome accents on its front bumper and grille. It also sports a shark fin antenna, an electric sunroof and rides on 16 inch alloy wheels. Take a look at the Volkswagen Virtus Walkaround video below.

The interiors sport a layout similar to that seen on the Taigun. VW Virtus sedan gets premium upholstery, a 10 inch touchscreen infotainment display unit with Android Auto and Apple Car Play along with wireless charging. Rear AC vents, automatic climate controls, ambient lighting and an 8 inch instrument cluster will also be a part of its interior makeup.

VW has introduced several safety equipment on the new Virtus. It complies with new safety standards with a total of 6 airbags – on the top spec variant. Other features include tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and camera, electronic stability control along with ABS and EBD.

Volkswagen Virtus – Engine Lineup

The new Virtus, presented in 6 exterior colour options of Wild Cherry Red, Candy White, Carbon Steel Grey, Rising Blue Metallic, Reflex Silver and Curcuma Yellow. Volkswagen Virtus is powered by the same engine options that are seen on the Taigun, Kushaq and Slavia. There is a 1.0 liter TSI option, delivering 115 hp power and 178 Nm torque via either a 6 speed MT or AT.

It also gets a 1.5 litre TSI motor that offers 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque via 7 Speed DSG automatic. Manual transmission is not likely to be on offer with this engine option. The 1.5 liter engine will come with Active Cylinder Technology so the system can shut down some of the cylinders of the engine under ideal conditions relating to better fuel efficiency.

Slated to be presented in a price range from Rs 10-18 lakhs ex-sh, new Volkswagen Virtus will take on the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. VW Virtus launch date is 9th June 2022.