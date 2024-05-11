Volkswagen Virtus Hidden Features Decoded (41 New Features) – But Is It Legal?

Aftermarket service provider in Hyderabad has managed to crack the code of Volkswagen Virtus and unlock 41 new features

Note – This post is just for spreading the information and not encouraging any modifications that would void the warranty. Hyderabad-based aftermarket automotive service provider, Vag India has remotely coded a Volkswagen Virtus to unlock, add and remove various features and attributes that were not possible on the stock car. The results are quite amazing and is slightly hard to believe that they can be done on a Virtus. Let’s take a look at around 41 changed attributes on Volkswagen Virtus.

Volkswagen Virtus Hidden Features Decoded

If I take my Renault Captur Platine for example, it has provisions to show odo in miles, speed in mph, AWD function, traction modes, load limit in kgs and even towing indication. None of these were activated for Indian market. Another example is Tesla offering self-drive hardware as standard in all the cars and it can only be unlocked by software once you pay for it.

When a manufacturer develops a vehicle, they aim to achieve parts sharing on a greater scale to keep costs in check. So, a component can be used in various genres like sedans, SUVs and trucks in various markets across the globe. OEMs selectively add or remove certain elements based on genre and market. In some cases, OEMs reserve certain elements for future updates as well.

What about Volkswagen Virtus sold in India? It is sold in many other markets and has a hatchback version of it, which is Polo. What all can be removed or unlocked from India-spec Virtus? Long story short, there can be 41 changes. Some of these changes mentioned might just be locked by OEMs, while some are likely to be custom-coded.

What can you change?

For starters, they have managed to remove 80 km/h and 120 km/h speed alarms and ‘turn on lights’ warning In Virtual Cockpit. They have managed to enable rear DRL in day time, front and rear DRL blinking with indicators, interior lights fading effect, AC controls on infotainment, brake lights switch on with open boot, antitheft alarm, fog lights flashing with high beam, eco tips, Start/Stop button pulsation, teardrop wiping and ‘central locking when engine is on’ feature.

In the car’s infotainment screen, they have unlocked Sports and Off-Road menus, engine auto start/stop reasons in vehicle status, infotainment theme colour change, Beats sound signature for infotainment, subwoofer tune to Dynaudio, video in motion and even change multimedia startup logo.

More can be achieved out of Virtus’ Virtual Cockpit too. They have managed to unlock refuel quantity in Virtual Cockpit, instrument cluster colour change, steering angle in Virtual cockpit, horizontal tachometer/RPM gauge, dual speed in Virtual Cockpit and change indicated top speed in the cluster from 260 To 280 km/h.

Performance enhancements?

Besides adding and removing code, they argue that coding can improve various aspects of the car. They say it can boost air conditioning performance, make the throttle respond better, improve traction control, enhance torque distribution with robust XDS, and make the steering feel better. Additionally, this code can cause some other changes in how the stock car behaves.

Changes like showing AC blower speed when in AUTO Mode, ‘driver window open’ by holding unlock button on remote key, ‘driver window close’ with single press of lock button on key or request sensors, switch off car’s DRL when handbrake is on, adjustable horn sound on locking & unlocking, 5 indicator blinks for lane change instead of 3, ORVM indicator blink out of sync headlights and ignition warning sound changed from driver door to all doors.

