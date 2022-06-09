Volkswagen Virtus Launch Price Rs 11.22 L To Rs 17.92 L – Vs Slavia

Volkswagen Virtus locks horns with Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Ciaz and Skoda Slavia

Almost three months after officially presenting its new mid-size sedan in front of the world, Volkswagen has launched Virtus in India at a starting price of Rs 11.22 lakh (ex-showroom). Virtus will be replacing the outgoing Vento from the German carmaker’s lineup in India.

Production for the new mid-size sedan began earlier at the end of March at the brand’s Chakan-based facility near Pune in Maharashtra. Official bookings for the car commenced around the same time via the company’s official India website or through authorised dealerships.

Volkswagen Virtus Prices

The 1.0 liter petrol TSI base Virtus variant is priced from Rs 11.22 lakh. Highline MT Virtus is priced from Rs 12.98 lakh. Topline 1.0 MT is priced from Rs 14.42 lakh. Virtus Highline AT is priced from Rs 14.28 lakh while the topline 1.0 AT Virtus is priced from Rs 15.72 lakh. Top of the line GT Plus 1.5 EVO DSG is priced at Rs 17.92 lakh. All prices above are introductory, ex-sh.

Virtus is based on the same MQB A0 IN architecture that underpins its SUV sibling Taigun and its Czech cousins Skoda Slavia and Kushaq. It is the second offering from the German brand under the Volkswagen Skoda Group’s India 2.0 project. The sedan has been broadly classified into two categories- Dynamic Line and Performance Line.

Volkswagen Virtus Launched: Exterior Design

In terms of dimensions, Virtus is the longest sedan in its segment with an overall length of 4,561mm. It also offers a class-leading wheelbase of 2651mm along with Slavia. In addition, it offers a massive boot capacity of 521 litres. It features a minimalist and clean exterior design which is typical of a Volkswagen sedan and takes inspiration from other models in the brand’s portfolio.

For instance, the front end of the Virtus features a wide two-slat front grille flanked by revised twin-pod projector headlamps and LED DRLs that are reminiscent of the international-spec Polo. The front bumper is dominated by a wide air dam with blacked-out inserts and surrounded by a thin chrome trim.

On the other hand, the rear end is heavily inspired by Jetta as it features a pair of stylish wraparound LED taillamps and chrome trim on the lower bumper. Side profile of Virtus remains clean and understated as usual with a low-slung roofline and machine-cut dual-tone alloy wheels. The GT trim gets sportier all-black alloy wheels with red brake callipers to accentuate its sporty appeal.

Interiors & Features

Inside its cabin, Virtus is loaded with premium upholsteries and a host of premium features. These include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital instrument console, electric sunroof, wireless mobile charging, auto climate control, ventilated front seats and connected car tech to name a few.

Interiors of the GT variant are spruced up with red highlights around the dashboard and contrast red stitching on seats and door trims which further enhance the overall aesthetics. Safety features on offer include features like six airbags, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control and ABS with EBD.

Powertrains Specs

Volkswagen is offering two petrol turbocharged engine options with Virtus including a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI unit. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic in the 1.0-litre unit while the 1.5-litre is exclusively mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.