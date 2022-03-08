Volkswagen Virtus Bookings Open – Launch In May 2022

New Volkswagen Virtus is based on the Skoda Slavia – It shares platform, parts as well as engine options

Volkswagen India unveiled their new sedan today. Called Virtus (pronounced as ver-tuss), it replaces the ageing Vento from the company lineup. VW Virtus was planned for launch earlier but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. Bookings have opened from today, online as well as at VW India authorized dealership.

VW Virtus Exteriors and Interiors

The new Virtus will be offered in two variants of Dynamic Line and GT Line. This mid size sedan will be based on the MQB AO IN platform. It is the company’s fourth launch under Skoda Volkswagen India’s new ‘India 2.0’ project and will see much of its features and engine lineup borrowed from the new Skoda Slavia.

Virtus will sport LED projector headlamps, integrated LED DRLs and split LED tail lamps. It will get chrome accents on its front bumper and grille and will also be seen with a shark fin antenna, an electric sun-roof and new 16 inch alloy wheels. It is offered in 6 colour options.

It will be larger in dimensions to the VW Vento, set to measure 4,561mm in length, 1,752mm in width and 1,507mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,651mm. This will make it longer, wider and taller than the Vento which was positioned on a 2,553mm long wheelbase. Boot space is at 521 liters. Virtus is the biggest car in the segment.

The interiors of the new Virtus sedan will see some superior features. It will receive premium upholstery, a fully digital instrument cluster and a large 10 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, etc. The cabin will also see driver and passenger comforts in the form of ambient lighting, rear air conditioning vents and automatic climate controls.

It will abound in safety equipment among which will be a total of 6 airbags (limited to the top spec model), rear parking sensors, camera, tyre pressure monitoring system and electronic stability control. ABS and EBD will be offered as standard. Take a look at the first look TVC of new Volkswagen Virtus.

Engine and Gearbox Options

The VW Virtus will borrow its engine lineup from the Taigun, Kushaq and new Skoda Slavia. This will include two petrol engines with a 1.0 TSI, 3 cylinder turbo engine making 115 hp power and 178 NM torque and a 1.5 liter TSI 4 cylinder turbo engine offering 148 hp power and 250 Nm torque.

The smaller engine gets mated to a 6 speed manual and 6 speed torque converter automatic transmission while the more powerful engine gets a 6 speed manual and 7 speed DSG automatic gearbox. Upon launch in May 2022, Volkswagen Virtus is expected to be priced from around Rs 10 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). It will compete against the Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna, Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.