Volkswagen Virtus R Sport Version Looks Really Good – Render

If VW Virtus R becomes a reality, it would be easily be the sportiest car in the C-segment

Once a highly sought after body style in India, sedans are now a dying breed. Within a span of few years, the entire C-Segment has been encroached by a flurry of incoming mid-size crossovers, relegating highly competent and popular sedans gasping for survival. The Honda City and Hyundai Verna are just about managing to stay afloat while many of its rivals had no choice but to bow out unceremoniously.

Volkswagen Virtus R Sport Render

It is very brave and optimistic of an OEM to introduce a C-Segment sedan in the current circumstances, and that is exactly what VW India has done with its stylish Virtus. The Vento successor hopes to emerge as an important pillar in the group’s India 2.0 long-term plan and will be attempting to lure the last of the remaining sedan admirers.

We think the Virtus will have a better chance if positioned as an enthusiast car with sporty quotient. While the GT Line variant does have a sporty appeal, there is still a room for an even sportier variant.

Our rendering specialist Pratyush Rout has come up with a speculative VW Virtus R top-end variant with all the visual embellishments one would expect from a sporty VW, and we think the automaker should seriously consider such a prospect.

Design

As you can see, the inherent visual traits of the Virtus is so strong that it doesn’t take much to transform it into a razor sharp sports sedan. Throw in a side skirts and pseudo carbon fiber bumper appliques and you are good to go. A honeycomb grille with the trademark ‘R’ logo would just spice up things.

One can imagine the modern interior to be embellished with sporty bucket seats, special upholstery, exclusive color themes/trims and some R bits all around the cabin.

Larger wheels and stiffened up suspension would make the VW Virtus R decidedly sportier than the regular variants. The 148 hp 1.5-liter TSI turbo petrol motor is more than adequate to keep the enthusiasts happy in this current avatar.

Prospects

The VW Virtus is currently pitted against its own sister car, the Skoda Slavia, in addition to the segment veterans Honda City and Hyundai Verna. The German automaker would be hoping that the freshness of its product and a lengthy equipment list would give it a significant edge over its competitors. A sporty R variant would be a unique proposition with no direct competition in its price range. So, VW India may as well go ahead and do it because they have nothing to lose but everything to gain!

We think the VW Virtus and Skoda Slavia are the last rays of hope for the ailing sedan segment in India. We really hope they revive this space.