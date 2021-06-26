Volkswagen Virtus Spied Undisguised Near Pune – New Sedan To Replace Vento?

Both Volkswagen and Skoda have plans to launch bigger sedans in the Indian market

As part of its plans to revamp its India portfolio, Volkswagen may introduce Virtus as a replacement for Vento. The latter may still be a favourite for some, but popular preferences have moved to better equipped cars such as Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Vento has been in service here since around a decade. It will be difficult to sustain the car in its current form.

Volkswagen Virtus spotted again

In recent past, Volkswagen Virtus has been spied on road tests on several occasions. It is possible that launch plans may have been delayed due to second wave of pandemic. This time too, the test mule was a left-hand drive model. This is likely an imported unit being used for component testing.

Virtus utilizes the MQB-A0 platform, which is similar to MQB A0 (IN) platform designed for India. MQB A0 (IN) will be utilized for multiple new products by Volkswagen and Skoda. Some examples include Volkswagen Tiguan and Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Talking about Virtus, the sedan is bigger than Vento. It measures 4,482mm in length, 1,751mm in width and 1,472mm in height. That’s a gain of 92mm (L), 52mm (W), and 5mm (H) in comparison to Vento. Virtus wheelbase is 2,651mm, making it 98mm longer in comparison to 2,553mm of Vento. Larger dimensions will ensure more cabin space and extra comfort for users.

Another area of improvement with Virtus will be a longer list of features. Virtus is expected to get ‘VW Play’ touchscreen infotainment system, support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and keyless entry. The sedan will also be equipped with connected car tech. It will have advanced safety features such as front and rear parking sensors and drive fatigue monitor.

Volkswagen Virtus engine options

Virtus is expected to continue using the 1.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol motor that currently does duty on Vento. It is capable of generating 110 ps of max power and 175 Nm of max torque.

Transmission options will include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter unit. Virtus may also get a larger 1.5-litre, four-cylinder TSI motor that makes 150hp and 250Nm. It is likely to be mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

Volkswagen might unveil Virtus later this year. Launch could be expected sometime in early 2022. It will most probably be introduced after Taigun SUV launch. With additional features, larger size and new engine option, Volkswagen will be priced higher than other mid-size sedans.

