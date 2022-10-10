Volkswagen Virtus, Taigun Get Upto Rs 80,000 Discount Offer

The highest discount of Rs. 80,000 is offered on Volkswagen Taigun GT Manual variant

With the new India 2.0 strategy, we saw two sedans and two compact SUVs from Skoda and Volkswagen each. They are Slavia sedan, Kushaq SUV from Skoda, Virtus sedan, and Taigun SUV from Volkswagen. Based on an India-specific MQB A0 IN platform, these vehicles saw a good start. However, Taigun saw the lowest-ever sales in August 2022. The German brand takes 9th place in total car sales for September 2022.

Amidst the festive season, Volkswagen is pushing sales with discounts up to Rs. 80,000 on Virtus and Taigun. Not all variants and models get the same discount, though. This offer consists of cash discounts, exchange discounts and loyalty offers. The highest benefit is offered with Volkswagen Taigun GT Manual variant. Let’s take a look at VW’s sales performance first.

VW Sales September 2022

In September 2022, Volkswagen India managed to push 4,103 units out of its manufacturing facilities. Volume gain stood at 1,540 units and registered a growth of 60.09% YoY. In contrast, Volkswagen India pushed out 2,563 units in September 2021. When compared to 2,057 unit sales generated in the month of August 2022, Volkswagen India registered a solid 99.47% MoM growth. Volume gain MoM over August 2022 stood at 2,046 units.

Volkswagen managed to push out 9,075 units in Q3 of 2022. With only 6,156 units pushed out in Q3 2021, Volkswagen India registered 47.42% YoY growth. Volume gain stood at 2,919 units over Q3 2021. When we take QoQ analysis, Volkswagen has managed to push out 10,365 units in Q2 2022. Which is greater, compared to the 9,075 units pushed out in Q3 2022. In effect, the German brand registered a 12.45% drop in sales QoQ with a volume loss of 1,290 units.

Volkswagen India Discounts Oct 2022

VW Taigun has two engine options, a 1.0L turbo petrol and a 1.5L turbo petrol. Base Comfortline variant with 1.0L turbo petrol engine gets benefits of Rs. 30,000. For the remaining variants with the 1.0L engine, VW is offering benefits of up to Rs. 55,000.

Top-spec GT variant with 1.5L turbo petrol coupled to a DSG gearbox VW offers benefits of Rs. 30,000. The same GT trim with a 6-speed manual transmission gets the highest benefits of up to Rs. 80,000.

Taigun takes on the competition in the form of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder and Taigun’s cousin Skoda Kushaq. We have spotted a new Matte Black/Grey Taigun under testing along with a Kushaq. Whatever is cooking at VW labs, is likely to be applicable on both Kushaq and Taigun.

Volkswagen Virtus sedan also gets discounts. But, not as much as Taigun gets. Virtus Comfortline and Highline get benefits of up to Rs. 30,000 and Topline and top-spec GT trim get benefits of up to Rs. 10,000. Please Note: Offers vary with cities and states. One has to check exact discounts at their nearest dealership.