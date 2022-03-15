Volkswagen Vitrtus Spied Undisguised – Road Presence Revealed

Volkswagen will launch its upcoming mid-size sedan Virtus in May 2022 – It will be available in 6 colour options

Skoda has already launched the Slavia in India. It is off to a good start in terms of sales. In Feb 2022, Slavia sales were close to 2,000 units. A few days after Slavia was launched, Volkswagen India showcased their version of the same sedan, called Virtus.

Just like Slavia replaced Rapid in India, Virtus will be replacing Vento. Bookings for VW Virtus have officially opened. Test drive or display cars have not arrived at dealer showrooms yet. Virtus was spied undisguised on the road recently by automotive enthusiast Narinder Tandon.

Volkswagen Virtus spied undisguised

India-spec Virtus is underpinned by the localised MQB A0 IN platform, which it shares with Kushaq, Taigun and Slavia. Volkswagen claims that it is the biggest sedan in the segment. The spied images show Virtus undisguised on public road for the first time, giving a basic idea about its road presence while it was on the Mumbai Pune expressway.

Virtus flaunts a signature Volkswagen design with understated looks. The front fascia features a slim grille flanked by twin-pod LED headlamps on each side. The front bumper appears sleeker and houses a wider air intake.

Other exterior highlights include 5-spoke diamond-cut alloy wheels, a shark fin antenna, a sloping coupe-like roofline and an electric sunroof. Unlike Vento, this sedan will be far more modern and will be filled up to the brim in terms of tech gizmos.

VW India says, “the New Virtus is equipped with a host of technology, connectivity, and entertainment features such as the 20.32 cm digital cockpit, 25.65 cm large touchscreen infotainment system equipped with wireless App Connect through Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 8-speakers with immersive sound as standard, wireless mobile charging, MyVolkswagen Connect App and many more.”

Powertrain, Transmission Options

As far as powertrain is concerned, it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol mill which churns out 114 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque. This unit can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter gearbox. The bigger 1.5-litre TSI petrol is also included in the lineup. This engine returns an output of 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Transmission options for this unit include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DSG automatic.

Safety will be top notch. VW says, “The New Volkswagen Virtus is equipped with 40+ active and passive safety features. The sedan offers up to 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), multi-collision brakes, hill-hold control, LED headlamps with LED DRL, ISOFIX, tire pressure deflation warning, reverse camera among the many other features.” The new Virtus will be priced in a range of Rs 10-18 lakh and will be a more competent rival against the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and its cousin Skoda Slavia.