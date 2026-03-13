Volkswagen vs Maruti Trademark Battle In Delhi HC – 4MOTION vs TRANSFORMOTION

The Delhi High Court has dismissed a petition filed by German automaker Volkswagen challenging the registration of the trademark ‘Transformotion’ by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. Volkswagen had opposed the mark claiming that it was deceptively similar to its ‘4MOTION’ trademark, which is associated with the brand’s all-wheel-drive technology.

The case, titled Volkswagen AG vs Registrar of Trade Marks and Another, came before Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, who upheld the earlier decision of the Registrar of Trade Marks rejecting Volkswagen’s opposition.

Volkswagen’s Opposition To ‘Transformotion’

Maruti Suzuki had applied for the registration of the trademark ‘Transformotion’, which was subsequently accepted and advertised by the Registrar of Trade Marks. Volkswagen filed a notice of opposition arguing that the mark was similar to its registered trademark ‘4MOTION’, which is used for its intelligent four-wheel-drive system in vehicles such as Tiguan.

Volkswagen claimed that the similarity between the two marks could potentially confuse customers in the automotive market. However, the Registrar dismissed the opposition, prompting Volkswagen to file an appeal before the Delhi High Court.

High Court Finds No Likelihood Of Consumer Confusion

While examining the matter, the Delhi High Court observed that the two trademarks are visually, phonetically and conceptually different. The court noted that ‘4MOTION’ begins with a numerical prefix, whereas ‘TRANSFORMOTION’ begins with the alphabetic prefix ‘TRANS’, resulting in a distinctly different pronunciation and overall structure. As a result, the court held that there was no plausible likelihood of confusion between the two marks.

Justice Arora also highlighted that both companies have strong independent goodwill in the Indian automobile market, and that cars are products purchased after considerable deliberation by consumers. The court stated that it was unlikely that buyers would purchase Maruti Suzuki vehicles under the mistaken belief that they were associated with Volkswagen.

Different Meaning And Usage Of Both Trademarks

The court also examined the functional usage of both trademarks. Volkswagen’s 4MOTION is a four-wheel-drive technology used in certain models like Tiguan, whereas Maruti Suzuki’s ‘Transformotion’ is used in reference to the transition from analogue to digital instrumentation in its vehicles. The court observed that the two trademarks serve different purposes and represent distinct concepts.

‘Motion’ Commonly Used In Automotive Industry

Maruti Suzuki also argued that the word ‘Motion’ is commonly used within the automobile industry, and therefore cannot be exclusively claimed by a single manufacturer. The court accepted this argument, noting that several third-party trademarks in the automotive sector incorporate the word “Motion”. Additionally, the court observed that ‘Transformotion’ is a wordplay derived from the dictionary word ‘transformation’, further reinforcing its distinct identity.

Earlier Usage Also Considered

During the proceedings, it was also highlighted that Maruti Suzuki began using the mark ‘Transformotion’ in 2016, whereas Volkswagen started using ‘4MOTION’ in India around 2017. Considering this timeline along with the lack of visual, phonetic and conceptual similarity between the two trademarks, the Delhi High Court concluded that Volkswagen’s opposition lacked merit. The court therefore dismissed Volkswagen’s appeal, allowing Maruti Suzuki to proceed with the registration and use of the ‘Transformotion’ trademark.

