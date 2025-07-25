Volvo EX30 Spied In India Ahead Of Launch Next Month

Volvo Cars India, has been upping its game in the Asian subcontinent to establish a wider presence than it already has. One of the most notable steps in that regard might be the launch of EX30, which is Volvo’s smallest electric offering, slotted below EX40 and EC40 Recharge. Volvo EX30 has been spied testing in India ahead of launch next month. Let’s take a closer look.

Volvo EX30 Spied In India

The Swedish luxury car manufacturer has a wide range of ICE and EV offerings in India which are locally assembled at the company’s facility in Hosakote, near Bengaluru, Karnataka state. Volvo’s next endeavour in the company’s locally assembled journey will be EX30 electric SUV, which has been spied testing in India for the first time.

In the spy shots, we can see a fully camouflaged Volvo EX30 with its unmistakable Swedish design language. This particular test mule was spotted by one of our readers trundling down the Jaipur Delhi highway. Interestingly, it dons a temporary registration plate in White colour from the state of Haryana.

Volvo EX30 is launching in India next month and is likely to go on sale soon after. It will be brought into the country via CKD route with local assembly. EX30 will be positioned below EX40 and is likely to be priced attractively, positioning it as a high volume entry-level offering into the brand’s electric portfolio.

What to expect?

Design language is borrowed from Volvo’s larger vehicles like the flagship EX90 electric SUV. As seen in the spy shots, EX30 gets an interesting LED tail light signature which is of a split design with C-shaped elements below and vertical elements above. New Thor’s Hammer headlights take centre stage at the front, defining its signature Volvo look.

Like on global model, charging port is on rear left quarter panel. On the inside, EX30 packs a minimalist Swedish design, which is dominated by a 12.3-inch portrait-style infotainment screen running a Google-based OS. A sleek driver’s instrumentation, new steering wheel and a neatly laid-out dashboard, shared with modern Volvo EVs like EX90.

Volvo EX30 is positioned on Geely’s (parent company) SEA platform, which is also shared with Jeep Avenger EV. Battery options include a 51 kWh LFP pack promising 342 km range and a 69 kWh (NMC) battery with up to 474 km of range on a single charge. The latter is offered with single and dual motor configs with up to 427 bhp of peak power. When launched, it will lock horns with BMW iX1 LWB and others.