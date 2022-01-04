Volvo India Price Hike Jan 2022 By Up To Rs 3 L – XC40, XC60, S90, XC90

Volvo will be launching the brand’s first electric SUV in India later this year in the form of XC40 Electric

Volvo has increased prices of almost all models in India with the start of a new year. The Swedish luxury carmaker has also revealed the updated prices of its models which have received a hike between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh. The new prices have come into effect from January 1, 2022.

The reason given by the company for the latest price hike is to offset the rising input cost in the auto industry caused due to various reasons. According to Volvo, the rising input costs and a volatile forex situation have disrupted the global supply chain thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and inflationary trends.

Volvo India Price Hike Jan 2022

As per the updated prices, the base XC40 SUV with the T4 R Design variant has witnessed a price hike of Rs 2 lakh and is now available at a price of Rs 43.25 lakh. On the other hand, XC60 B5 Inscription is now more expensive by Rs 1.6 lakh and now comes with a price tag of Rs 63.50 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom.

The flagship sedan in the brand’s lineup S90 B5 Inscription recorded the maximum price hike of Rs 3 lakh and would now be offered at a sticker price of Rs 64.90 lakh. The company has also hiked prices of its flagship SUV XC90 B6 Inscription by Rs 1lakh. The full-size SUV will now be available at a price of Rs 90.90 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

XC60, S90 mild-hybrid facelifts

Volvo, however, hasn’t increased prices of the S60 sedan and the plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 variant. The Swedish brand recently launched facelifted models of XC60 and S90 mild-hybrid in India. Both these cars are powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine which is mated to a 48V battery and KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) for better fuel efficiency.

The engine cranks out 246 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque while being paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. While in S90 this powertrain sends power to the front wheels only, in XC60 the power is sent to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive setup. Recently, Volvo Car India transitioned to an all-petrol portfolio by phasing out all its diesel models.

XC40 Electric

Volvo was also supposed to launch its first fully electric car in the form of XC40 Electric in India. However, the ongoing crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic and semiconductor chip shortages have forced the Swedish brand to defer its launch.

The company will be looking to launch the battery-powered iteration of XC40 sometime later in 2022. Upon launch, XC40 Electric will directly lock horns with Mercedes Benz EQC.