Volvo XC20 Electric SUV Planned For Launch – Hyundai Kona EV Rival

Volvo is soon expected to launch the all-new XC40 Recharge in fully electric and plug-in hybrid configurations in global markets as well as India

Volvo is amplifying its plans of expanding its electric vehicles (EVs) portfolio by teasing a potential lineup of future electric crossovers. The Swedish automaker had earlier made its intentions clear that its entire lineup would turn fully electric by 2030. The company pushes ahead in its plans to convert half of its total sales volume to fully electric cars.

The teaser image shows the prospective line of electric SUVs in the company’s lineup with the range-topping XC100 flagship. In addition to this, the company has also filed trademarks for entry-level models such as XC10 and XC20 that will be fully electric crossovers sitting below the electrified XC40.

All-new XC20 as a pure EV

While Volvo hasn’t confirmed any development, it has positively indicated that the upcoming XC20 will be its next big launch. The Swedish brand had earlier confirmed this new electric crossover will be underpinned by the new pure-electric platform developed by its parent company Geely. The Chinese manufacturer unveiled the pure EV-specific architecture underpinning the Lynk & Co Zero Concept at the 2020 Beijing Auto Show which is called Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA).

XC40 is currently underpinned by the CMA platform which is a combination platform for EVs and combustion-engined cars and is not very suitable for smaller size cars. SEA, on the other hand, has been developed in China from materials sourced from Chinese suppliers which would make the car very cost effective.

It would also make use of a battery smaller than XC40 Recharge which would be good enough to provide a single-charge range of around 350 km. Upon its debut, it will be directly rivaling the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric and Kia e-Niro at international markets. More details are expected to be furnished in months to come.

New Volvo Flagship XC100

Meanwhile, Volvo’s lineup will be topped by its upcoming flagship electric SUV- XC100. The next-generation SUV is expected to make its debut in 2022 and will be based on the second generation of its large-car platform, named SPA2, which is currently under development. This new platform will allow Volvo to build cars longer than its current flagship full-size SUV XC90.

The new SPA2 architecture could underpin models measuring up to 5.5 metres in length. As for XC100, it will be around 300mm longer than XC90 and significantly longer than BMW X7 and Mercedes Benz GLS with a three-row seating layout, a long wheelbase and a very spacious boot.

It will be offered in fully-electric as well as plug-in hybrid powertrain options while a mild-hybrid powertrain could also be offered in lower-specced trims. It will be exclusively sold in larger and developed car markets of the US, China and Europe.

Render Source