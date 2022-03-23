Volvo XC40 Electric Price Rs 75 L – All Details Leak Via Official Website

Volvo is also expected to launch a plug-in hybrid version of XC40 in India in future

Volvo was one of the first luxury auto brands in India to confirm the launch of a fully electric SUV in India. However, numerous delays meant German rivals like Mercedes Benz, Audi and BMW leapfrogged the Swedish marque in launching their respective EV offerings in the country.

The company unveiled its first electric SUV in the form of XC40 Recharge back in March last year with an aim of commencing bookings from June whereas deliveries were slated to begin from October 2021 onwards. However, since then there have been no developments regarding launch of the electric SUV until now.

Volvo XC40 Electric Price

Volvo has now officially listed XC40 Recharge with its prices and specs on its India website. The fully electric crossover will be offered at a price of Rs 75 lakhs (ex-showroom) and will reach Indian shores as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

New Volvo Electric XC40 will be available in a single, fully-loaded Recharge Pro trim. Volvo is yet to confirm when the bookings and deliveries of the electric SUV will actually commence.

Powering the India-spec XC40 Recharge is a 75kWh battery pack that feeds energy to a twin electric motor setup- one on each axle. This powertrain returns a combined output of 408 bhp and 660 Nm of peak torque. While top speed is limited to 180kmph, the electric SUV can sprint 0-100kmph in just 4.9 seconds.

Volvo XC40 Recharge- Exterior Design

Visually, XC40 Recharge is very similar to its gasoline counterpart barring a few tweaks in its styling. The most noticeable update in the fully-electric version will be a new sealed front fascia which replaces a conventional mesh-like grille. It also receives a ‘Recharge’ badging at front while the fuel refilling lid on the rear panel serves as a battery charging port for the SUV.

Along the side profile, it gets similar cuts and creases as the regular petrol-powered XC40 which gives it a sharp look. It rides on 19-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels that give it a premium appeal. At rear, it features a pair of vertically stacked L-shaped LED taillamps, raked rear glass panel and Volvo lettering on the tailgate.

Interiors & Features

Inside the cabin, XC40 Recharge will be offered with two interior themes- Charcoal Leather; and Nubuck textile with Vinyl and Nappa leather, both all-black schemes. It gets a very familiar cabin with a minimalistic layout featuring a vertically-oriented touchscreen infotainment display and air-con vents. The Android-based infotainment system is laced with ‘Volvo On Call’ in-car connectivity technology with scheduled Over-the-Air (OTA) updates.

Other standard features included are heated seats in front and back, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control and more. On the safety front, it will offer a 360-degree parking camera, multiple airbags, lane assist and emergency braking system. It is available in five exterior colour options including Black Stone, Denim Blue, Fusion Red, Glacier Silver and Crystal White.