Volvo XC60 Updated With New Design, Features – India Launch In 2025?

Volvo has just updated one of its best-selling models across the globe. We’re talking about the facelifted Volvo XC60 that just received an update for MY26. This particular model will go on sale in a few markets globally and is expected to be launched in India as well. Let’s take a look at all the exterior and interior updates.

Volvo XC60 Facelift

On the outside, facelifted Volvo XC60 gets a few cosmetic updates that make it look sharper and more elegant than before. For starters, we get a new grill that resembles the XC90. Design for alloy wheels is new and Volvo is adding three new colours to the palette – Forest Lake, Aurora Silver and Mulberry Red.

Main changes are seen on the inside, where Volvo has updated the infotainment screen on new XC60. This screen is larger at 11.2-inches and has a portrait-oriented layout. This system runs on a faster Snapdragon Cockpit Platform chip that promises double the speed of its predecessor.

This system also runs Google services built-in with a new look for its user interface. There’s also a digital instrument screen and a minimalist and clean interior theme, in keeping with Swedish ideologies. Volvo has also worked on cabin ambience and quietness as new XC60 now gets laminated windows.

Specs & Features

Other notable attributes include Bowers & Wilkins high fidelity audio system with new speaker grills for enhanced panache, quilted Nordico upholstery with Nappa leather option on higher trims, cabin air purification system and more.

Under the bonnet, New Volvo XC60 is likely to be powered by the same set of powertrains as its predecessor. This includes a few ICE + Mild Hybrid and ICE + Plug-in Hybrid options. The B5 variant gets a 250 bhp 2.0L Turbo Petrol Mild Hybrid AWD, B6 gets a 300 bhp 2.0L Turbo & Supercharged Petrol Mild Hybrid AWD and T6 gets a 2.0L Plug-in Hybrid AWD with 455 bhp.

In India, Volvo currently only offers XC60 B5, which is a 250 bhp Turbo Petrol AWD setup. This is likely to continue when new Volvo XC60 is launched in India. A launch timeline for Indian market is not known as of now. Where rivals are concerned, it takes on Merc GLC, BMW X3, Audi Q5, Lexus NX, Jaguar F-Pace and Land Rover Range Rover Evoque.