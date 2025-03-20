VW Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line Listed On Official Website – Launch Soon

Volkswagen is poised to introduce two new premium vehicles in the Indian market via CBU route. These will cater to discerning Indian automotive enthusiasts with an appetite for speed and performance. The products in question are Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line and both these vehicles are now listed on VW’s official website for India. Let’s take a closer look.

VW Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line

World renowned and iconic Volkswagen Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line are making their way to the Indian market. The company has confirmed these developments some time ago and were speculated to be launched around Q2 of 2025. Launch might be around the corner as Golf GTI was recently spotted without any camouflage in India.

Now, Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line have been listed on Volkswagen India’s official website. The company is mentioning that both these vehicles are launching soon, while an exact launch date is still under wraps. Both these vehicles will be brought into the country via the CBU route and will be priced at a premium owing to associated taxes and duties.

Golf GTI

The legendary Golf GTI is being launched in India for the very first time and is likely to be a hot cake here. It will pack quite a punch owing to its 2.0L TSI Turbo Petrol engine (EA888 evo4). This engine is capable of generating 261 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque. It will be mated to a lightning quick 7-speed DSG transmission unit.

Top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h and it can do a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.9 seconds. It is a FWD vehicle and gets a sporty and fully independent front and rear suspension setup. In global markets, it gets a front locking differential as standard as well, offering great traction and cornering abilities.

Exterior highlights include LED Matrix headlights, massive grille, 18-inch Richmond Black alloy wheels, GTI badges, red accents, dual exhaust tips and more. On the inside, we will get a free-standing 12.9-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, heated front seats, wireless charging pad, ambient lighting, auto climate control and more.

Tiguan R-Line

When compared to the 2nd Generation Tiguan sold in India, the upcoming 3rd Generation Tiguan R-Line is a major upgrade in terms of design, features and equipment. For starters, it adheres to VW’s new design language, which is significantly more curvy and soothing than the scalpel sharp design language on 2nd Generation model.

R-Line model, in particular, is the top-spec trim and is sporty in its appearance. Exterior highlights include IQ.Light Matrix LED headlights, bold grille, 20-inch alloy wheels, 3D LED tail lights, flowing lines, chrome accents for sophisticated appeal, roof rails, rear privacy glass, sophisticated ADAS suite and a lot more.

On the inside, it will share many of the components with Golf R including the 12.9-inch infotainment screen, 10.2-inch Virtual Cockpit and more. Notably, Tiguan R-Line will also get massaging seats, triple zone climate control, leather upholstery, premium audio system and more. It will share the same 2.0L Turbo Petrol engine, mated to a 7-speed DSG.