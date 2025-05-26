VW Golf GTI India Launch Price Rs 53 Lakh – 265 Bhp, 370 Nm, 250 Km/h

Volkswagen India has just launched the new Golf GTI in the country. This reaffirms the company’s commitment to cater to premium end of the automotive market. Golf GTI is a performance oriented hatchback and it directly rivals Mini Cooper S in India at the price tag it has been launched at. Let’s take a closer look.

VW Golf GTI India Launch

Starting with monetary aspects, VW Golf GTI India launch price is Rs 53 lakh (Ex-sh) and it has been brought in the country via CBU route. At this price tag, Golf GTI becomes the most expensive offering bearing a VW badge in India. For the first time, world-renowned VW Golf hatchback has been launched in India.

Where GTI version is concerned, this is the second GTI model launched in India after Polo GTI, which is long discontinued. There are four colour options with Golf GTI. These include Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Grey and Grenadilla Black Metallic. 150 units in the first CBU batch are already accounted for and next batch of 100 units will be announced based on demand.

This iteration of Golf launched in India is termed Mk 8.5. Worldwide, VW Golf is somewhat of an icon and it has been in existence for a very long time. In fact, Golf is nearing its 50th anniversary and there have been 37 million (3.7 crore) units of VW Golf sold globally.

Notable exterior design elements include illuminated logo, 18-inch alloy wheels, matrix LED headlights, sporty front and rear bumpers, dual exhausts and red brake callipers, among others. On the inside, there is a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, red GTI stitches, 10.2-inch digital cockpit, paddle shifters, triple zone climate control, heated front seats, 7 airbags, Level-2 ADAS and more.

Performance Hatchback

Powering this hot hatch is a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine that is capable of developing 265 bhp of peak power and 370 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DCT. Power is sent to front wheels via a clever locking front diff. 0-100 km/h sprint takes just 5.9s and Golf GTI is electronically limited to 250 km/h top speed. Performance is below the Golf R, which may not launch in India.

Statement from VW India

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Bringing the Golf GTI to India is more than just a product launch — it’s the extension of a legacy. Indian customers have evolved into performance lovers who also value heritage, design, and technology. The GTI brings all of that in one legendary package representing the spirit of Volkswagen — innovation, driving pleasure, dynamic performance and sportiness.”