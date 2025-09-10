HomeCar NewsVW Skoda Announce Full GST 2.0 Benefits - Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun
HomeCar NewsVW Skoda Announce Full GST 2.0 Benefits - Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus,...

VW Skoda Announce Full GST 2.0 Benefits – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun

Nabanita Singha Roy
Nabanita Singha Roy
New VW Virtus
New VW Virtus – Hariram

Volkswagen India and Skoda Auto India, both part of the Volkswagen Group, have confirmed that they will extend the full benefits of the revised GST rates to customers across their respective product portfolios. The new pricing will be effective from 22nd September 2025, in line with the GST 2.0 reforms announced recently by the Government of India.

Volkswagen India – Revised Prices from Sept 22

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that its three key models—Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R-Line—will become more accessible with reductions of up to Rs 3.27 lakh. In addition to the GST-linked reductions, Volkswagen is also extending limited-period benefits of up to Rs 1.61 lakh on the Virtus, Rs 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and Rs 3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line for customers who book before September 21, 2025.

Volkswagen India GST Benefits
Volkswagen India GST Benefits

Model-wise GST benefits (up to):

Virtus: Rs 66,900
Taigun: Rs 68,400
Tiguan R-Line: Rs 3,26,900

Skoda Auto India – GST Benefits Across 4 Models

Skoda Auto India has also confirmed a comprehensive revision of prices across its product line-up. Effective September 22, the company will pass on GST benefits of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, depending on the model.

Model-wise GST benefits (up to):

Kodiaq: Rs 3,28,267
Kylaq: Rs 1,19,295
Kushaq: Rs 65,828
Slavia: Rs 63,207

Skoda India GST Benefits
Skoda India GST Benefits

Skoda is also offering festive ‘offer prices’ valid till September 21, allowing customers to enjoy the GST-equivalent price cuts ahead of the official date. The brand is encouraging early bookings to secure deliveries during the high-demand festive season.

Skoda Kylaq Prices
Skoda Kylaq Prices

Industry Perspective

The GST 2.0 reform reduces rates on several vehicle categories, simplifying the tax structure and eliminating the earlier cess system. For mid-size and premium cars, this means prices are now more competitive, which is expected to boost sales momentum during the festive season.

Commenting on the move, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers. By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions. For us, this means our products are now available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience, while continuing to deliver European design, safety, and technology that define Skoda Auto India.”

With the festive season approaching, both Volkswagen and Skoda expect higher showroom footfalls. By passing on the entire GST benefit directly to customers, both brands aim to strengthen demand and reinforce their positioning in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market.

Rushlane Google news

ABOUT US

Started in 2008, RushLane is India's leading auto news website. Updated daily with news on cars, bikes, motorcycles, scooters, electric vehicles, commercial vehicles, domestic sales and exports report, scoops, exclusive spy shots, as well as detailed reviews by experts. RushLane Facebook Groups - CrashLane, SpyLane, InfoLane, MemeLane, SnagLane. Join Whatsapp Group, Telegram Channel to get news / updates in your phone.

© 2008-2023 RUSHLANE