VW Skoda Announce Full GST 2.0 Benefits – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun

Volkswagen India and Skoda Auto India, both part of the Volkswagen Group, have confirmed that they will extend the full benefits of the revised GST rates to customers across their respective product portfolios. The new pricing will be effective from 22nd September 2025, in line with the GST 2.0 reforms announced recently by the Government of India.

Volkswagen India – Revised Prices from Sept 22

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India announced that its three key models—Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan R-Line—will become more accessible with reductions of up to Rs 3.27 lakh. In addition to the GST-linked reductions, Volkswagen is also extending limited-period benefits of up to Rs 1.61 lakh on the Virtus, Rs 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and Rs 3 lakh on the Tiguan R-Line for customers who book before September 21, 2025.

Model-wise GST benefits (up to):

Virtus: Rs 66,900

Taigun: Rs 68,400

Tiguan R-Line: Rs 3,26,900

Skoda Auto India – GST Benefits Across 4 Models

Skoda Auto India has also confirmed a comprehensive revision of prices across its product line-up. Effective September 22, the company will pass on GST benefits of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, depending on the model.

Model-wise GST benefits (up to):

Kodiaq: Rs 3,28,267

Kylaq: Rs 1,19,295

Kushaq: Rs 65,828

Slavia: Rs 63,207

Skoda is also offering festive ‘offer prices’ valid till September 21, allowing customers to enjoy the GST-equivalent price cuts ahead of the official date. The brand is encouraging early bookings to secure deliveries during the high-demand festive season.

Industry Perspective

The GST 2.0 reform reduces rates on several vehicle categories, simplifying the tax structure and eliminating the earlier cess system. For mid-size and premium cars, this means prices are now more competitive, which is expected to boost sales momentum during the festive season.

Commenting on the move, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said: “The revised and simplified GST structure is a welcome step by the government of India, that works in favour of both the industry and our customers. By improving accessibility in the volume segment and bringing clarity to the premium space, it gives buyers greater value in their purchase decisions. For us, this means our products are now available at even more attractive prices, allowing the brand to reach a wider audience, while continuing to deliver European design, safety, and technology that define Skoda Auto India.”

With the festive season approaching, both Volkswagen and Skoda expect higher showroom footfalls. By passing on the entire GST benefit directly to customers, both brands aim to strengthen demand and reinforce their positioning in India’s competitive passenger vehicle market.