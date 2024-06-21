VW, Skoda Sales Breakup May 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia, Superb

VW twins Virtus and Taigun were at the top of the company sales charts in May 2024 – Ahead of Skoda’s Kushaq and Slavia

Volkswagen and Skoda featured at No 10 and 11 on the list of top car manufacturers in May 2024. Volkswagen has shown off flat YoY growth, its MoM sales improved by 7%. Skoda on the other hand has seen a 19% dip in YoY sales even as it has recorded outstanding MoM sales which have escalated by 12%.

VW + Skoda Sales May 2024

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has experienced lower sales in May 2024. Total sales of both brands, Skoda and VW stood at 6,157 units in May 2024. This was against 6,833 units sold in May 2023.

Volkswagen Sales May 2024

Volkswagen sales in May 2024 stood at 3,273 units with flat growth over 3,286 units sold in May 2023. There was however, significantly higher sales reported on a MoM basis up 7% as compared to 3,049 unit sold in April 2024. Volkswagen currently commands a 0.9% market share.

Volkswagen had the Virtus, 5-star rated in Global NCAP, as its best-selling model last month with 1,610 units sold, down 1% YoY over 1,631 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales on the other hand has seen remarkable growth of 36% when compared to 1,183 units sold in April 2024.

It was followed by the Taigun compact SUV with a 5% YoY growth but 11% decline in MoM sales with 1,561 units sold in May 2024. There had been 1,484 units and 1,758 units sold in May 2023 and April 2024 respectively. Sales of the Tiguan fell considerably last month by 4% to 102 units from 171 units sold in May 2023 while the model also saw lower sales on a MoM basis by 6%.

Skoda Sales May 2024

Skoda sales dipped as much as 19% on a YoY basis to 2,882 units in May 2024 from 3,547 units sold in May 2023. It was however, a modest MoM growth of 12% as against 2,579 units sold in April 2024. Skoda can expect boost in sales after recent price cut.

Commanding a top spot on the Skoda sales list in May 2024 was the Slavia, even as it was a YoY decline of 9% with sales of 1,538 units. This was over 1,695 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales however, rebounded with a 23% improvement from 1,253 units sold in April 2024. Last month, the Slavia facelift made its presence felt in spy shots drawing attention to its several exterior and interior feature updates.

Skoda Kushaq has seen significantly lower demand last month with sales dipping as much as 31% YoY to 1,157 units from 1,685 units sold in May 2023. MoM sales remained flat with a volume de-growth of just 2 units. Skoda Kushaq found its way onto the list of top 10 compact SUV sales, featuring at No.7 on the list with a 2.86% market share. Skoda has seen good demand for the Kodiaq. The 7 seater SUV recorded sales of 185 units in the past month, an 18% YoY and 20% MoM growth from 157 and 154 units sold in May 2023 and April 2024 respectively.