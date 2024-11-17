VW, Skoda Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia

Both VW and Skoda improved MoM sales in October 2024 while Skoda sales dipped on a YoY basis – Virtus and Kushaq were top 2 sellers

Volkswagen and Skoda featured at Nos 9 and 10 respectively on the list of car makers in October 2024. For Volkswagen, it was the Virtus that garnered the highest sales while the automaker showed both YoY and MoM improvement in sales. VW currently commands a 1.1% market share. Skoda sales, which fell on a YoY basis, saw increased MoM demand. It was the Kushaq that registered maximum sales among the Skoda portfolio. The company currently commands a 1.0% market share, down by 0.1% over 1.2% share held in Oct 2023.

Volkswagen Sales Oct 2024

Taking into account VW sales for Oct 2024, total sales stood at 4,458 units. This was a 9% YoY growth from 4,089 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also saw significant growth by 31% from 3,394 unit sales of Sept 2024. VW lineup includes the Taigun, Virtus and Tiguan.

VW Virtus was in high demand in Oct 2024 with 2,351 units sold in the said month. This related to a 33% YoY growth from 1,772 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also ended positively with a 39% improvement from 1,697 units sold in Sept 2024.

Taigun sales stood at 2,028 units in the past month. This was a 9% YoY decline from 2,219 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales however, improved dramatically by 26% from 1,611 unit sales of Sept 2024. Sales of the Tiguan suffered both a YoY and MoM setback in terms of sales. Sales fell to 79 units in Oct 2024, down by 19% over 98 units sold in the same month of last year. MoM sales also fell by 8% when compared to 86 units sold in Sept 2024.

Skoda YoY and MoM Sales Oct 2024

Skoda suffered an 11% YoY setback in total sales with 4,079 units sold last month. This was over 4,566 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales performance was up 24% from 3,301 unit sales of Sept 2024. It was the Kushaq that topped the company sales list with 2,213 unit sales last month. This was a 10% YoY decline but a 25% improvement on a MoM basis. There had been 2,447 units and 1,767 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sept 2024 respectively.

Skoda Slavia also suffered a YoY decline but a MoM improvement in sales in Oct 2024. Sales were down 10% to 1,637 units in the past month from 1,943 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales however, grew by 18% over 1,391 units sold in Sept 2024. It was the Skoda Kodiaq that witnessed outstanding demand last month. Sales were up 19% YoY to 209 units from 176 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also surged by 49% over 140 units sold in Sept 2024. There were also 20 units of the Superb sold last month which was a marked improvement over 3 units sold in Sept 2024. Skoda sales will get a boost in coming months with the launch of new Kylaq.

Skoda VW Combined Sales Oct 2024

In October 2024, Skoda and Volkswagen collectively sold 6,349 units in India, marking a significant decline of 25.14% year-on-year compared to 8,481 units in October 2023. The standout performer was the Volkswagen Virtus, which saw a notable growth of 32.67% YoY, with sales rising from 1,772 units in October 2023 to 2,351 units in October 2024, accounting for the highest share of 37.03% in October 2024. Meanwhile, Skoda Kodiaq also experienced positive growth with an 18.75% increase in sales, reaching 209 units from 176 units a year ago.

However, other models such as Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, and Skoda Slavia witnessed declines in their YoY sales performance by 9.56%, 8.61%, and 15.75% respectively. On a month-on-month basis, the combined sales of Skoda and VW grew by 15.23% from September 2024’s total of 5,510 units. The Virtus led with a strong MoM growth of 38.54%, followed by Kodiaq’s impressive 49.29% growth and Taigun’s 25.88% increase. Despite these gains, Tiguan recorded a decrease in sales, down by 8.14% compared to September 2024.