VW, Skoda Sales Breakup Sep 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia

VW and Skoda both posted lower YoY sales in Sept 2024 – New Skoda Kylaq is expected to boost sales in coming months

In September 2024, Volkswagen and Skoda ranked 9th and 10th on the list of top car manufacturers in India with both commanding a 0.9% market share. Volkswagen had the Virtus as its bestselling model while it was the Kushaq that commanded the most attention in the Skoda lineup. VW has posted a YoY and MoM decline in sales while Skoda sales, though it dipped 18% in Sept 2024 saw a 19% improvement in its MoM sales performance.

VW Sales Sept 2024

VW ended September 2024 with 3,394 unit sales. This represented a 5% decline in overall sales when compared to sales of 3,568 units in the same period last year. The company also witnessed a 5% MoM de-growth from 3,577 units sold in Aug 2024.

It was the Virtus sedan that received the most attention with 1,697 units sold, down from 1,791 units sold in Sept 2023 relating to a 5% de-growth. MoM sales also fell by 10% from 1876 units sold in Aug 2024. It was followed by the Taigun with 1,611 unit sales last month, a 2% growth from 1,586 units sold in Sept 2023, though MoM sales dipped by 1% from 1,628 units sold in Aug 2024.

VW Tiguan has not been receiving much attention from buyers in the country. Sales fell by 55% YoY while it saw an 18% MoM growth. Sales in the last month stood at just 86 units whereas there had been 191 units sold in Sept 2023. The Tiguan did show solid growth by 18% MoM growth over 73 units sold in Aug 2024.

Skoda Sales Sept 2024

Not all models performed well in the Skoda lineup. The company has reported an 18% YoY decline in sales to 3,301 units last month from 4,032 units sold in Sept 2023 with each of its models in the lineup seeing lower demand. It did improve on a MoM basis by 19% over 2,772 units sold in Aug 2024 boosted by improved sales for the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Kushaq topped sales charts with 1,767 unit sales, a 22% decline from 2,260 units sold in Sept 2024. It showed better performance on a MoM basis with 1,502 unit sales in Aug 2024 relating to an 18% growth. The facelifted Skoda Kushaq is expected to be launched in India in H2 2025.

YoY sales of the Skoda Slavia also fell by 12% to 1,391 units over 1,581 units sold in Sept 2023. However, its MoM sales improved greatly by 24% as compared to 1,122 unit sales in Aug 2024. Demand for the Skoda Kodiaq dipped by 27% and 3% on a YoY and MoM basis respectively to 140 units last month. There had been 191 units sold in Sept 2023 and 145 units sold in Aug 2024. Superb sales stood at 3 units last month while there had also been 3 units sold in Aug 2024.

In other news, Skoda is also going full steam ahead with new launch plans. There is the new Kylaq sub-4m SUV poised for launch with its official debut set for November 6, 2024 while earlier this month, the new Skoda Elroq Electric SUV marked its global debut. Skoda and VW have also linedup launches of facelifted versions of Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus and Slavia in 2025.