VW Taigun Facelift Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh – 40 New Updates, 8-Speed Auto

After unveiling Taigun facelift last week in Mumbai, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has just launched it in the country. It is among the stalwarts of C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV space and takes on this fierce competition with refined aesthetics and improved equipment list. The launch price is Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) and let’s take a closer look.

VW Taigun Facelift Launch

Taigun facelift starts from Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT variant. This is followed by Highline trim that is priced between Rs 12.7 lakh and Rs 13.8 lakh (Ex-sh), Highline Plus trim priced between Rs 14.3 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh (Ex-sh), GT Line priced between Rs 14.60 lakh and Rs 15.75 lakh (Ex-sh).

The we have Topline trim priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 17.18 lakh (Ex-sh) and finally GT Plus trim which costs between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 19.3 lakh (Ex-sh). VW Taigun Facelift can be had in up to 9 colours. Another highlight of Taigun facelift is its 75% buyback program for usage up to 3 years and 30,000 km.

As standard, Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets up to 40 features as standard. The most notable upgrades with this facelift is a new fascia with revised LED headlights with auto-levelling feature, new connected LED DRL with illuminated logo, new connected rear tail lights with illuminated VW logo as part of the brake lights.

There are new designs for alloy wheels and 1.5L engine variants get rear disc brakes for the first time. GT trims get dedicated elements including red painted calipers, black alloys and GT badges, among others. The most notable update is the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin, offered only with the smaller 1.0L engine variants.

Variants & Features

Comfortline

Engine idle Start/ stop

Full LED Headlamps with LED DRL

All weather lights with static cornering light

Auto Levelling Headlight

Functional roof rails

Body coloured door mirrors housing with LED indicators

Body coloured door handles

40.6 cm R16 Steel wheels with Sportz full cover

Rear tail lamps with sequential turn indicators

Infinity LED tail lamps

Driver side footrest

Passenger side sunvisor with vanity mirror

Rear AC vents

Front centre armrest, sliding, with storage box

Ambient light pack: LEDs for door panel switches, front and rear reading lamps

Electronic Stability Control (ESO)

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Braketorce Distribution (EBD)

Multi-Collison brakes (MCB)

Brake disc wiping

BA – Brake assist (BA)

Anti-slip regulation (ASR

Electronic differential lock system

Front Dual Airbaqs

Front Side Airbags

Curtain Airbags

Tire Pressure Deflation Warning

All seats with 3-point seat belts

Rear seat belt indicator

5 headrests (for all passengers)

Parkina Sensor in rear

Height adjustable driver seat

Rear fog lamp

Rear defoqger

Rear wiper and washer

Speakers

Wired App-Connect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Smart touch climatronic AC

Multi-Function Steering wheel with audio & call control

Electrically adjustable door mirrors

Adjustable dual rear AC Vents

Height adjustable head restraints

Highline

8-Speed Automatic Transmissión

Paddle Shifter (AT Only)

Cruise control (AT Only)

40.6 cm R16 ‘Nottingham’ Alloy wheels (set of 4)

Hill-start assist (AT Only)

Front & Rear Parking sensors

25.65 cm Vw Play Touchscreen infotainment

Hello Volkswagen Voice Command online/offline

In-Built Apps (15)

Front 2x USB-C sockets data+charging)

Rear 2x USB-C socket module (charging only)

My Volkswagen Connect Plus (Optional)

Cup Holder in rear centre armrest

Wireless mobile charging

USB tethering for internet connection

Sharkfin antenna

Valet mode

Wireless App-Connect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

Highline Plus

Welcome and Goodbye Animation in tail lamps

Driver side window one touch up/down with pinch guard and summer function

Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror

Rain sensor

Light sensor / Dusk Sensor

Auto coming/ leaving home lights

20.32 cm Digital cockpit (instrument cluster)

Electric sunroof

KESSY – Push button start stop

Electrically folding door mirrors

Auto Headlights

Rain sensing wipers

Auto dimming IRVM

GT Line

Laser red ambient lighting

GT welcome message on infotainment

Alu pedals

Dark themed elements

GT Line badge on front doors and tailgate

43.2 cm R17 Black Painted ‘Plus’ Alloy wheels (set of 4)

TAIGUN lettering on tailgate in Black

Premium Black interiors

Topline

Front light band

Front Illuminated Vw Logo

43.2 cm R17 ‘Plus’ Alloy wheels, dual tone diamond cut (set of 4)

Rear Illuminated Vw Logo

Digital sound package with amplifier and subwoofer

26.03 cm configurable Digital cockpit (instrument cluster) with Active info display

Electric Front Seats (Driver + Co-driver)

Ventilated front seats

Panoramic sunroof with summer function

GT Plus Chrome / Sport

1.5 TSI 150 PS, 7-Speed DSG Automatic

Active Cylinder Technology

GT branding at front grill in Réd

GT branding on tailgate in Red

GT branding on doors in Red

GT Clasp on Steering wheel

Embroidered GT logo in Red color in back rest front seats

Centre armrest in Leatherette, front

Red painted brake calliper in front & rear

Dual tone exterior with roof painted in Deep Black (in certain exterior colours)