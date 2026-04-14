VW Taigun Facelift Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh – 40 New Updates, 8-Speed Auto

After unveiling Taigun facelift last week in Mumbai, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India has just launched it in the country. It is among the stalwarts of C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV space and takes on this fierce competition with refined aesthetics and improved equipment list. The launch price is Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) and let’s take a closer look.
VW Taigun Facelift Launch
Taigun facelift starts from Rs 11 lakh (Ex-sh) for the base Comfortline 1.0L TSI MT variant. This is followed by Highline trim that is priced between Rs 12.7 lakh and Rs 13.8 lakh (Ex-sh), Highline Plus trim priced between Rs 14.3 lakh and Rs 15.45 lakh (Ex-sh), GT Line priced between Rs 14.60 lakh and Rs 15.75 lakh (Ex-sh).
The we have Topline trim priced between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 17.18 lakh (Ex-sh) and finally GT Plus trim which costs between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 19.3 lakh (Ex-sh). VW Taigun Facelift can be had in up to 9 colours. Another highlight of Taigun facelift is its 75% buyback program for usage up to 3 years and 30,000 km.
As standard, Volkswagen Taigun facelift gets up to 40 features as standard. The most notable upgrades with this facelift is a new fascia with revised LED headlights with auto-levelling feature, new connected LED DRL with illuminated logo, new connected rear tail lights with illuminated VW logo as part of the brake lights.
There are new designs for alloy wheels and 1.5L engine variants get rear disc brakes for the first time. GT trims get dedicated elements including red painted calipers, black alloys and GT badges, among others. The most notable update is the new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin, offered only with the smaller 1.0L engine variants.
Variants & Features
Comfortline
Engine idle Start/ stop
Full LED Headlamps with LED DRL
All weather lights with static cornering light
Auto Levelling Headlight
Functional roof rails
Body coloured door mirrors housing with LED indicators
Body coloured door handles
40.6 cm R16 Steel wheels with Sportz full cover
Rear tail lamps with sequential turn indicators
Infinity LED tail lamps
Driver side footrest
Passenger side sunvisor with vanity mirror
Rear AC vents
Front centre armrest, sliding, with storage box
Ambient light pack: LEDs for door panel switches, front and rear reading lamps
Electronic Stability Control (ESO)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Electronic Braketorce Distribution (EBD)
Multi-Collison brakes (MCB)
Brake disc wiping
BA – Brake assist (BA)
Anti-slip regulation (ASR
Electronic differential lock system
Front Dual Airbaqs
Front Side Airbags
Curtain Airbags
Tire Pressure Deflation Warning
All seats with 3-point seat belts
Rear seat belt indicator
5 headrests (for all passengers)
Parkina Sensor in rear
Height adjustable driver seat
Rear fog lamp
Rear defoqger
Rear wiper and washer
Speakers
Wired App-Connect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Smart touch climatronic AC
Multi-Function Steering wheel with audio & call control
Electrically adjustable door mirrors
Adjustable dual rear AC Vents
Height adjustable head restraints
Highline
8-Speed Automatic Transmissión
Paddle Shifter (AT Only)
Cruise control (AT Only)
40.6 cm R16 ‘Nottingham’ Alloy wheels (set of 4)
Hill-start assist (AT Only)
Front & Rear Parking sensors
25.65 cm Vw Play Touchscreen infotainment
Hello Volkswagen Voice Command online/offline
In-Built Apps (15)
Front 2x USB-C sockets data+charging)
Rear 2x USB-C socket module (charging only)
My Volkswagen Connect Plus (Optional)
Cup Holder in rear centre armrest
Wireless mobile charging
USB tethering for internet connection
Sharkfin antenna
Valet mode
Wireless App-Connect with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
Highline Plus
Welcome and Goodbye Animation in tail lamps
Driver side window one touch up/down with pinch guard and summer function
Auto-dimming interior rearview mirror
Rain sensor
Light sensor / Dusk Sensor
Auto coming/ leaving home lights
20.32 cm Digital cockpit (instrument cluster)
Electric sunroof
KESSY – Push button start stop
Electrically folding door mirrors
Auto Headlights
Rain sensing wipers
Auto dimming IRVM
GT Line
Laser red ambient lighting
GT welcome message on infotainment
Alu pedals
Dark themed elements
GT Line badge on front doors and tailgate
43.2 cm R17 Black Painted ‘Plus’ Alloy wheels (set of 4)
TAIGUN lettering on tailgate in Black
Premium Black interiors
Topline
Front light band
Front Illuminated Vw Logo
43.2 cm R17 ‘Plus’ Alloy wheels, dual tone diamond cut (set of 4)
Rear Illuminated Vw Logo
Digital sound package with amplifier and subwoofer
26.03 cm configurable Digital cockpit (instrument cluster) with Active info display
Electric Front Seats (Driver + Co-driver)
Ventilated front seats
Panoramic sunroof with summer function
GT Plus Chrome / Sport
1.5 TSI 150 PS, 7-Speed DSG Automatic
Active Cylinder Technology
GT branding at front grill in Réd
GT branding on tailgate in Red
GT branding on doors in Red
GT Clasp on Steering wheel
Embroidered GT logo in Red color in back rest front seats
Centre armrest in Leatherette, front
Red painted brake calliper in front & rear
Dual tone exterior with roof painted in Deep Black (in certain exterior colours)