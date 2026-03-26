VW Taigun Facelift Likely To Launch On 9th April – Comprehensive Updates

Refreshed exterior, a more premium tech package and a new 8-speed automatic transmission could be part of the 2026 Taigun facelift

Following the Kushaq facelift launch in March 2026, it is now the Volkswagen Taigun’s turn to receive an update. Test mules have been spotted frequently in recent months, wearing minimal camouflage. Sources reveal that Volkswagen could launch the 2026 Taigun facelift on 9th April. Let’s check out more details on what the new Taigun could offer.

VW Taigun facelift launch date likely 9th April

As revealed in spy shots, Volkswagen Taigun facelift has a reworked front fascia. Headlamp housings are new with a curvy design, replacing the earlier rectangular units. The top-mounted LED DRLs appear to be wider than the units seen with the current model. The most striking update for Taigun facelift is the illuminated Volkswagen logo at the front. This is likely a first-in-segment feature.

Bumpers of Taigun facelift have been updated for a stronger road presence. Side profile has new alloy wheels, while retaining most other features in the same format. At the rear, the SUV could get an illuminated Volkswagen badge in red. Something similar can be seen with the Skoda Kushaq facelift. Taillamps of the Taigun facelift have also been refreshed. These could be slightly larger in size and integrate sequential turn indicators.

Inside, the Taigun facelift could mirror the updates seen on the Kushaq facelift. The latter has received a panoramic sunroof as standard across all variants. Other key updates include rear seat massager, a 10.01-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Google AI Assistant, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster with turn-by-turn navigation and front ventilated seats. A similar set of updates are expected with the Taigun facelift.

Volkswagen Taigun is one of India’s safest SUVs with a 5-star rating in Global NCAP crash tests. Safety kit includes features like electronic stability control, hill hold control, multi collision braking, six airbags and rear-view camera. Safety package for the facelift will be largely the same as that of the current model.

Same engines, new transmission

Volkswagen Taigun facelift will continue with the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0-litre unit generates 115 PS and 178 Nm of torque. While the 6-speed manual transmission will be carried over, the existing 6-speed automatic transmission will be replaced with a new 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission. This is a first-in-segment feature with the Taigun and Skoda Kushaq.

Taigun’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine will be carried over in the same format. It generates 150 PS and 250 Nm, and is paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. With the updates, the Taigun facelift could see a slight increase in price. Taigun Chrome is currently available in the price range of Rs 10.58 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh. Taigun Sport (GT-Line) is available in the price range of Rs 14.33 lakh to Rs 19.19 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun facelift will continue to challenge rivals like Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder and Honda Elevate. New rivals have also emerged such as Tata Sierra, Renault Duster and Maruti Victoris. These have made the 4.2m to 4.5m SUV segment far more competitive than ever before.