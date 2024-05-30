VW Taigun No 1 SUV In Brazil – Beats Creta, Duster, HRV, Kicks

While Indian automobile market size is more than double that of Brazil, the latter still has a much broader range of SUV options

Over the next decade, emerging markets such as India and Brazil will drive the world’s growth in the auto sector. Across both countries, we see a significant demand for SUVs. Here’s a quick look at some of the best selling SUVs in Brazil.

Top selling compact SUVs in Brazil

Brazil’s top selling compact SUV model is Volkswagen T-Cross. A total of 6,224 units were sold in April, registering a MoM growth of 14%. In India, Volkswagen sells the Taigun compact SUV, which is a derivative of the T-Cross sold in the Chinese market. Volkswagen Taigun is underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, which is specially designed for the Indian market. At number two in the list is Chevrolet Tracker, with sales of 5,670 units. MoM growth is 20.4%.

Third best selling compact SUV model in Brazil is Hyundai Creta. Sales are at 5,335 units in April, registering a MoM gain of 23.6%. In India, Creta was the top selling compact SUV in FY24. It had registered sales of 1,62,773 units, with a market share of 31.22 percent. Fourth best selling compact SUV in Brazil is Volkswagen Nivus. A total of 5,259 units were sold, registering a MoM gain of 34.3%.

Nissan Kicks is the fifth best selling compact SUV in Brazil. Sales were at 4,582 units in April, registering negative MoM growth of -9.0%. From the Indian perspective, there’s Renault Duster at 11th position in the list. Excluding Creta, one cannot see the dominance of Hyundai and Kia in the Brazilian compact SUV segment. European and Japanese brands seem to be more popular.

Top selling mid-size SUVs in Brazil

Jeep Compass tops the list with sales of 3,914 units in April. MoM sales growth is down by -1.4%. Jeep Compass is a popular choice in the Indian market as well. However, the overall sales numbers are much higher in the Brazilian market. Second best selling mid-size SUV in Brazil is Toyota Corolla Cross, with sales of 3,754 units. That’s a MoM gain of 12.9 percent.

At number three is Caoa Chery Tiggo 7, with sales of 3,026 units in April. MoM gain is 73.4%. At number 4th and 5th are BYD Song Plus and GWM Haval H6 with sales of 1,699 units and 1,609 units, respectively. It is apparent that Chinese brands are gaining popularity in Brazil’s mid-size SUV segment.

Top selling large SUVs in Brazil

Toyota SW4 tops the list, with sales of 1,561 units in April. MoM growth is at 44.9%. Second most popular large SUV in Brazil is Jeep Commander. It has sales of 1,093 units, registering MoM growth of 6.5%. At number three in the list is Caoa Chery Tiggo 8, with sales of 697 units. MoM growth is 13.3%. Chevrolet Trailblazer and Mitsubishi Pajero take 4th and 5th position, with sales of 240 and 200 units, respectively. Other popular large SUVs in Brazil include Volvo XC90, BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE, Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Range Rover.