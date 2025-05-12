VW Tayron Spied Testing In India – Launch As Tiguan Allspace?

Volkswagen has been upping its operations in India. The company recently launched Tiguan R Line and Golf GTI into the country via CBU route. There are speculations that Volkswagen is working on a sub 4m SUV like Skoda Kylaq, but has not been spied testing in the country yet. What is spied on, however, is the new Tayron, which could be launched in India as Tiguan Allspace.

VW Tayron Spied Testing In India

Volkswagen is a major player in the Chinese automotive market. One of its popular offerings is Tayron, which is a monocoque 3-row SUV that is manufactured by the strategic joint venture between Volkswagen and FAW. Once China only, Tayron is taking a trajectory of a global SUV and replacing 2nd Gen Tiguan Allspace in global markets.

One of those markets is India and for the first time ever, spy shots of VW Tayron test mules have leaked on the internet. This test mule was completely uncamouflaged and was trundling down an expressway. Maybe the company didn’t camouflage it because it looks very similar to Tiguan which was recently launched in India.

Look closely and we can see the differences. For starters, both Tiguan and Tayron get different headlights, bumpers, grills and more. This establishes a slightly different fascia while sticking to a similar VW design strategy. This design is slightly curvier than previous Tiguan, which donned a sharp suit with a chiselled look.

At the side, this test mule shows a similar wheel design as India-spec Tiguan R Line. We can also see an R Line badge on front quarter panel, which hints that this particular unit is a Tayron R Line. At the rear, we can see an overall similar tail section. However, Tiguan and Tayron get different tail lights.

What are the differences?

Main difference between Tiguan and Tayron is that the latter is a larger vehicle with a longer wheelbase. This is to accommodate third-row seating in Tayron, which is its key strength over the Tiguan. Wheelbase is 2,791 mm on Tayron, whereas Tiguan has 2,681 mm. Other than the third-row seating, Tayron and Taigun are likely to share the same cabin features.

Under the bonnet, VW Tayron or Tiguan Allspace for India is likely to pack the same 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine that is powering the Tiguan R Line. It is likely to only come equipped with DCT gearbox options and AWD drivetrain. Launch is not confirmed by Volkswagen India yet.

There is a possibility of VW assembling Tayron at their facility near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at the same facility where the just launched Skoda Kodiaq is also assembled. When launched, it will primarily rival Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian and will mark Volkswagen’s re-entry into 3-row SUV business.

