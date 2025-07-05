VW Tiguan Discounts Rs 3L Within 3 Months Of Launch – Virtus, Taigun Up To Rs 2.5L

Volkswagen India launched its flagship SUV (for India) Tiguan R Line in the country a couple of months ago. Mid April 2025, to be precise. Within three months of the sales commencing, some dealers have been offering up to Rs 3 lakh worth of discounts on this vehicle, which is a very interesting development.

Also, the company’s INDIA 2.0 vehicles like Taigun SUV and Virtus sedan are part of this discount Volkswagen dealers are offering across the month of July 2025. For the INDIA 2.0 vehicles, discounts for the month of July 2025 go till Rs 2.5 lakh. Let’s take a closer look.

VW Tiguan Discounts

Volkswagen’s current flagship SUV for the Indian market is Tiguan, which was launched in April 2025. This new generation of Tiguan is brought into the country via CBU route and is only offered in one fully loaded R Line trim level, which is priced at Rs 49 lakh (Ex-sh).

Within just two and a half months of its launch in India, a few Volkswagen dealerships have been offering hefty discounts of up to Rs 3 lakh on this flagship SUV. The company then launched Golf GTI, which the enthusiasts in the country have received quite well with order books running out.

Tiguan R Line, however, seems to be craving a little push to find homes in the country. The reported Rs 3 lakh discount consists of a cash discount of up to Rs 2 lakh and then benefits worth up to Rs 1 lakh. Taking the total discounts to an attractive Rs 3 lakh in total, making it better positioned in the market.

Buyers in this segment usually gravitate towards larger 7-seater options like the new generation Skoda Kodiaq, which was launched just days after Tiguan R Line. Volkswagen is toying with the idea of launching Tayron in India, which is a 7-seater version of Tiguan and is spied testing in India as well.

Virtus, Taigun Discounts

Within the INDIA 2.0 vehicles, Taigun SUV gets the highest discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh, which is for the Topline 1.0L AT variant, followed by Taigun GT 1.5L MT and DSG variants with up to Rs 2.44 lakh discounts. GT Line trim gets discounts of up to Rs 1.3 lakh, Highline up to Rs 1.12 lakh and the base Comfortline trim up to Rs 80,000.

Just like Taigun, Virtus 1.0L Topline AT gets the highest discount of Rs 2 lakh, followed by GT Plus Sport trim with up to Rs 1.1 lakh and others. It has to be noted that discounts change with dealerships and are subjected to availability and other factors. Prospective buyers are advised to visit nearest dealership for precise discount figures.