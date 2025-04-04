VW Tiguan R-Line Spied Inside Truck Ahead Of Launch

In India, the all-new Tiguan R-Line is equipped with a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine and 4MOTION all-wheel drive system

Volkswagen recently opened pre-bookings for the new-gen Tiguan R-Line for a token amount of Rs 25,000. The SUV is scheduled for launch on 14th April, when prices will also be announced. Ahead of that, the CBUs have started arriving here in shipping containers featuring MH registration plates. Let’s take a look at some of the key features and performance aspects of the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line.

VW Tiguan R-Line Spied Inside Truck – Sporty aesthetics

With its elegant, aerodynamic profile, the Tiguan R-Line exudes sophistication, sportiness and a commanding road presence. Some of the key highlights include sleek LED headlamps and DRLs, a full-width LED strip, a prominent mesh grille and rugged-style side air intakes in trapezoidal format. Side profile has 19-inch dual-tone diamond-turned alloy wheels, traditional door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn signals and blacked-out B pillars.

Tiguan R-Line has sporty ‘R’ badging across both exteriors and interiors. At the rear, the SUV gets edgy wraparound tail lamps in connected format, TIGUAN lettering on the boot lid and a distinctive mesh bumper. Colour options for Tiguan R-Line include Persimmon Red Metallic, Cipressino Green Metallic, Nightshade Blue Metallic, Grenadilla Black Metallic, Oryx White with Mother of Pearl Effect and Oyster Silver Metallic.

Inside, the ergonomically designed comfy seats have ‘R-Line’ inserts. Equipment list includes a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, seats with massage function, 3-zone climate control and 30-colour ambient lighting. The SUV has leather-wrapped multifunction sports steering wheel and a large 15.1-inch freestanding touchscreen infotainment system.

Performance

Powering Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 204 PS and 320 Nm of torque. The SUV is also equipped with 4MOTION all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction and stability across varied terrains. The engine is mated to a 7-speed DSG transmission. Another notable feature is the Dynamic Chassis Control Pro (DCC Pro) that adjusts the suspension in line with your driving style.

Optimal safety

Safety kit includes 9-airbags as standard, front and rear disc brakes, hill start assist and hill descent control. Tiguan R-Line has 21 Level-2 ADAS features including auto emergency braking, lane change system, front assist with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring and park assist plus. The SUV also has side assist, rear traffic alert and exit warning system.

5-star Euro NCAP rating

Tiguan R-Line being shipped to India is the fully-loaded variant. In terms of safety, it is backed by a 5-star Euro NCAP rating. Third-gen Tiguan was tested by Global NCAP in 2024. Scores were 83% for Adult Occupant safety, 88% for Child Occupant safety, 84% for Vulnerable Road Users and 78% for Safety Assist equipment.

All-new Tiguan R-Line CBUs being shipped to India are manufactured in Wolfsburg, Germany. This is Volkswagen’s headquarters and one of its primary facilities. This plant manufactures the Tiguan and its higher-spec models like the R-Line for both European and international markets. It is among the best and known for its strict quality control setup.

The Wolfsburg plant also manufactures various other performance-oriented models. Volkswagen operates plants in Mexico, Russia and China as well. But due to logistical and geopolitical complexities, these plants are not the source of Tiguan R-Line units being shipped to India.

