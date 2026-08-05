VW Virtus Anniversary Edition Launch Hints At Facelift After Skoda Slavia Update

Volkswagen India has launched a new Virtus Anniversary Edition to celebrate four years of the sedan in the Indian market. While the company positions it as a commemorative model, its timing is particularly interesting. Just over two weeks ago, Skoda launched a limited-run Slavia Monte Carlo edition with exclusive new colours. With the Slavia facelift expected later this month, the Virtus Anniversary Edition could also be an indication that Volkswagen’s updated sedan is not too far away.

Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched

Based on the Virtus GT Plus Sport variant, the Anniversary Edition gets an exclusive Avocado Pearl exterior shade paired with a contrasting black roof and black alloy wheels. Volkswagen has priced the special edition at Rs 19.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and says it will be available in limited numbers across dealerships.

Apart from the new paint scheme, there are no mechanical changes. The Anniversary Edition continues with the familiar GT Plus Sport package, featuring the 1.5-litre TSI EVO turbo-petrol engine that develops 150 PS and 250 Nm. Power is sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.

The equipment list remains unchanged as well. Features include a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit, electric sunroof, Laser Red ambient lighting, aluminium pedals, rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, auto-dimming IRVM and six airbags as standard. The Virtus also retains its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating. Volkswagen is also offering dealer-fit genuine accessories for both Virtus and Taigun, including a 360-degree camera system, front parking sensors and puddle lamps.

Similar strategy seen with Skoda Slavia

The launch becomes more significant when viewed alongside Skoda’s recent move. On 21st July, Skoda introduced two limited-run dual-tone editions of the Slavia Monte Carlo in Shimla Green and Steel Grey, restricted to just 200 units. Since Virtus and Slavia are sister models sharing the MQB-A0-IN platform and are manufactured at Volkswagen Group’s Chakan facility near Pune, the back-to-back introduction of special editions appears more than just a coincidence.

Interestingly, the Avocado Pearl shade used on the Virtus Anniversary Edition is visually very similar to the Shimla Green colour introduced on the Slavia Monte Carlo. While Volkswagen calls it Avocado Pearl and Skoda markets it as Shimla Green, both shades appear to originate from the same paint palette, highlighting the close relationship between the two sedans.

Facelift launch getting closer

The timing of these launches is noteworthy. Skoda Slavia and VW Virtus facelifts have already been spied. Skoda will launch the Slavia facelift on 18th August. Since the Virtus traditionally follows a similar product update cycle, the Anniversary Edition could also serve as a bridge before the facelifted model arrives sometime next month.

Neither Volkswagen nor Skoda has officially linked these special editions to the upcoming facelifts. However, it is common for manufacturers to introduce limited-run cosmetic variants towards the end of a model’s lifecycle to sustain buyer interest and help retail existing inventory ahead of updated models.