VW Virtus Completes 3 Years In India – Sales Cross 61k

Volkswagen India is marking three years since the launch of the Virtus sedan in June 2022. Touted as India’s most awarded premium sedan, Virtus has emerged as a popular choice in the mid-size sedan segment, known for its safety (5-star GNCAP rating), signature German build quality, and bold design.

Virtus at 3 – Still Leading Sedans, But Faces Uphill Market Battle

Since its debut, the Virtus has cumulatively sold over 61,000 units in India, as per sales data over the 36-month period. Over the period of 3 years, VW Virtus have grown gradually. In the first 12 months of launch, sales were 18,914 units, in the next 12 months they were at 20,796 units and in the last 12 months, sales were at 21,854 units.

Volkswagen claims a 32% segment share in the premium sedan category in 2025 year-to-date, asserting that the Virtus continues to lead the segment in calendar years 2024 and 2025. However, it’s worth noting that the segment itself has shrunk in size, with overall demand for sedans declining in India as buyers increasingly opt for compact and mid-size SUVs.

Despite a well-rounded product with a turbo-petrol engine lineup and advanced safety features, Virtus faces pressure from newer SUV launches and limited brand reach compared to mainstream rivals. The sedan is manufactured in India as part of Volkswagen’s MQB-A0-IN platform strategy and is exported to several global markets as well.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “We are delighted that Virtus continues to lead the premium sedan segment, resonating deeply with aspirational customers who seek both style and substance. This milestone is a true testament to the trust our customers place in the Virtus and the Volkswagen brand. As the market evolves, we remain focused on innovation and delivering products that inspire confidence and pride.”

Virtus Needs Refresh to Sustain Interest

Volkswagen India says Virtus has grown 7% year-on-year (YTD FY26 vs. YTD FY25), but that comes off a relatively modest base. As the company celebrates this anniversary, the bigger challenge lies in sustaining relevance amid a shifting market preference. The company is working on launching a facelifted Virtus which will come with more features and updates.

With the brand now focusing more on SUVs and electric vehicle plans under the India 3.0 strategy, the road ahead for sedans like Virtus may depend heavily on product updates, feature additions, and aggressive marketing to hold consumer interest.