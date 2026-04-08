VW Virtus Facelift Spied For The First Time – Interior, Exterior Updates Leaked

Volkswagen India is all set to launch the Taigun facelift in Mumbai tomorrow on 9th April, 2026. It is expected to get a host of exterior and interior updates and a more appealing equipment list like we saw with Skoda Kushaq facelift. However, there is another Volkswagen vehicle spied testing for the first time.

We’re talking about the Virtus C+ segment sedan which has been spied testing recently. It looked like a top-spec GT trim, equipped with the larger 1.5L TSI engine. Let’s take a closer look at this upcoming premium sedan.

VW Virtus Facelift Spied

For the first time, Volkswagen Virtus facelift has been spied testing on public roads. Only the front and rear elements were camouflaged on this particular test mule, which is expected from a mid-life facelift. Both exteriors and interiors can be glimpsed from these spy shots, credited to The Dark Whip.

In these spy shots, we can see a new set of LED headlights with a slight design revision. Volkswagen might still offer projector units for illumination, but they might be redesigned for the facelift. We can see slightly revised LED tail light signatures as well. These might be connecting in nature too.

There is a possibility of Virtus also receiving an illuminated front VW logo as part of its front DRL signature and rear tail light signature. There is a new set of alloy wheels, finished in a Black shade for this supposedly GT trim level. We can also see rear disc brakes with Virtus facelift for the first time and the callipers are painted Red, which could be exclusive to GT trim only.

Rear disc brakes are likely to only be offered with larger 1.5L engine variants, a strategy we saw with Kushaq facelift. On the inside, there will be mild changes in terms of materials and finishes. One can expect a new UI for infotainment screen and the new digital cockpit. Also, sequential turn indicators, a panoramic sunroof and rear massaging seats are likely to be offered with Virtus facelift too.

New 8-speed Automatic Gearbox

Skoda and Volkswagen have procured a new 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox from Aisin, which we first experienced in Kushaq facelift. It is only offered with the smaller 1.0L TSI engine and similar combination is expected with soon-to-launch Taigun facelift and upcoming Virtus facelift too.

The 1.5L TSI engine will continue as is, and will be offered with both 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox. An exact launch date is not revealed by the company yet, but is expected to launch in the coming months.





Also read – Volkswagen Taigun Facelift production starts