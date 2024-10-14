VW Virtus GT Line 1.0 Liter Reach Showrooms – First Look Walkaround

With the launch of VW Virtus GT Line version with 1.0L TSI engine, the company is offering sportier appeal and stealthy looks at lower price

Based on the MQB A0 IN platform, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India (SAVWIPL) offers four vehicles in the Indian market. These are known for their robust engineering and performance. Virtus and Slavia are the two sedans based on this platform. Volkswagen recently launched the Virtus GT Line version with 1.0L TSI engine.

This is the first time Volkswagen is offering a GT badge on Virtus variants equipped with the smaller 1.0L TSI engine. Thus democratizing its higher-tier GT badge to the masses. Prices start from Rs 14.07 lakh (Ex-sh) and here is what it has to offer.

VW Virtus GT Line 1.0 Liter

Virtus sedan’s GT lineup with its 1.5L EVO engine was a popular choice among enthusiasts and thrill seekers. Because it was solely offered with 1.5L EVO engine and based on top-spec trims, GT versions were usually more expensive as well. However, Volkswagen has now democratized GT badges and made them more affordable than before.

For starters, Volkswagen Virtus’ recent additions included GT Line equipped with 1.0L TSI engine and GT Plus Sport, which is exclusively launched with 1.5L EVO engine. GT Plus Sport starts from Rs 17.84 lakh (Ex-sh) for 6-speed manual gearbox variant. Whereas GT Line starts from Rs 14.07 lakh (Ex-sh) for 6-speed manual gearbox variant.

As seen in Yash9w’s video above, VW Virtus GT Line gets a lot of sporty elements to make it stand out from lower-tier variants. For starters, we have multiple blackened elements on Virtus GT Line which can be seen on LED headlights, front grill, outside rear view mirrors, a black design strip at the front and rear, among others.

Other notable elements on the inside include GT Line badges on doors and bootlid, black VIRTUS lettering, black spoiler, black window bar and dark chrome on door handles. On the inside, Virtus GT Line gets a black interior theme, matching the overall aesthetics. Gloss black dashboard, red ambient lights and sporty aluminium pedals further adds sporty touch.

What are the features?

Because Virtus GT Line is higher up the range in trim levels, it gets a multitude of features and creature comforts. Some of them are an electric sunroof, a 10.1-inch infotainment display that supports wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital cockpit instrumentation, keyless entry with push-button start, an auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlights and more.

The sole 1.0L 3-cylinder Turbo Petrol engine on Virtus GT Line is capable of kicking out 114 bhp of peak power and 178 Nm of peak torque, which is either mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox options.