New VW Virtus GT Line, GT Plus Sport Launch Price From Rs 14.07 Lakh

With the launch of Highline Plus trim level, Volkswagen intends to offer ‘More for Less’ with both Virtus sedan and Taigun SUV

By launching the Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport in April 2024, Volkswagen infused a sense of excitement among Indian SUV buyers. Now, Volkswagen is trying to bring the same excitement in sedans with the launch of Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport. With sporty design and appearance, the company hopes to boost sales ahead of festive season.

VW Virtus GT Line and Virtus GT Plus Sport

Where pricing is concerned, VW Virtus GT Line starts from Rs 14.07 lakh (Ex-sh) for the 6-speed manual variant. At the same time, VW Virtus GT Plus Sport starts from Rs 17.84 lakh (Ex-sh) for 6-speed manual variant. VW had showcased a concept of black-themed Virtus in March 2024 at their Annual Brand Conference.

VW Virtus GT Line is powered by a sole 1L TSI Petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic. Notable features include an electric sunroof, 8-inch digital cockpit, 10.1-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, push-button start, auto-dimming IRVM, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlights among others.

Virtus GT Plus Sport, on the other hand, is powered by 1.5L TSI EVO Petrol engine mated to either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG transmission. Notable features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, amplifier and subwoofer in the audio system, 8-inch digital cockpit, electrically adjustable front seats and ventilated front seats, auto headlights and rain-sensing wipers among others.

Highline Plus trim for Taigun and Virtus

Extending the features of Highline trim, Volkswagen has launched Highline Plus trim with both Virtus and Taigun. With Highline Plus trim, the company intends to offer ‘More for Less’ and the prices start from Rs 13.87 lakh (Ex-sh) for Virtus Highline Plus MT and Rs 14.26 lakh (Ex-sh) for Taigun Highline Plus MT. Both get 1.0L TSI engine under the hood.

Statement from Volkswagen

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “India is a dynamic market where we have seen trends evolve rapidly and to stay competitive in this market, we have continued to amplify customer excitement with introductions such as GT Line and GT Plus Sport. With the quintessential car being a sedan body style, we are delighted by the stellar success of the Virtus.

This sporty sedan now gets an evocative new avatar that caters to the discerning customers who are looking for differentiated aesthetics. With the repackaging of GT Line, we are also introducing more features that cater to the convenience needs of customers. The introduction of the Highline Plus variant gives us another opportunity to cater to customers looking for specific value and price combinations.”