VW Virtus, Taigun Based Pickup Truck Unveiled – Skoda Auto VW India Student Project

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Students Create Pickup Truck Concept – Based on the combination of Virtus and Taigun

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) continues its commitment to skill development through the Student Car Project, in line with the government’s ‘Skill India’ initiative. This year, students from the company’s mechatronics program have developed a unique pickup truck concept by merging elements of the Taigun SUV and the Virtus sedan.

VW Virtus, Taigun Based Pickup Truck

The project, completed over nine months, involved several stages, including concept finalization, market analysis, research and development, procurement, and testing. Students used 3D printing technology to manufacture various parts for the vehicle, showcasing their ability to apply modern manufacturing techniques. The final design features additional accessories like underbody protection, studded tires, ambient lighting, and roof-mounted lights.

The students received guidance from industry professionals at SAVWIPL, collaborating with suppliers and experts to transform their concept into a functional vehicle. The initiative aligns with the government’s focus on youth skill development, emphasized in the Union Budget 2024. SAVWIPL’s Dual Vocational Training in mechatronics, introduced in 2011, is designed to prepare students for careers in the automotive industry. The program, inspired by Germany’s vocational system, spans 3.5 years and focuses on nurturing technological innovation and problem-solving abilities.

Key Features

Honeycomb Body Graphics: The pickup truck features honeycomb-inspired body decals, created using multi-layered foil technology. This design detail enhances the rugged pickup stance of the vehicle, giving it a distinctive and bold look.

Illuminated and Animated Volkswagen Rear Lettering: The rear of the pickup truck includes an illuminated “Volkswagen” lettering, which is a unique design feature. This lettering comes with coded animation, adding a modern touch to the vehicle’s exterior aesthetics.

Animated Ambient Interior Lights Package: Inside the vehicle, the students installed an ambient lighting kit with animation. These lights, which can be controlled via a smartphone, add a dynamic and personalized atmosphere to the cabin.

Orange-Coloured Calipers: To complement the orange, black, and grey theme of the truck, the standard red brake calipers were customized in a bright orange colour. This detail adds to the cohesive design scheme of the vehicle.

Illuminated and Animated Front Logo: The front of the truck is equipped with an LED-lit Volkswagen logo. This logo is further enhanced with animated illumination, giving the front fascia a more futuristic and stylish look.

VW Logo Puddle Lamps: The truck also features Volkswagen logo puddle lamps. These lamps add a premium touch to the concept, projecting the VW logo onto the ground when the doors are opened.

Roof-Mounted Lights: For improved off-road capability, the truck is fitted with roof-mounted spotter lights. These lights, combined with wide-angle disperser lights, give the truck a functional and intense off-road appeal.

Raised Ride Height: The truck’s ground clearance has been increased by 60 mm through a suspension modification. It also features higher aspect ratio R16 off-road tires, enhancing its off-road performance and making it better suited for rugged terrains.

Underbody Lights: The truck is equipped with 360-degree animated underbody lighting, adding a unique visual appeal. The colour of the lights can be customized via a smartphone, providing flexibility in personalizing the truck’s appearance.

Stud Lights in the Headliner: The interior roof features close to 750 star-shaped stud lights, creating a ‘star-gazing’ effect. This mood lighting can also be customized using a smartphone, offering a personalized ambiance within the cabin.

Snorkel Intake Kit: A functional snorkel intake kit has been added to the vehicle, which helps it intake air from a higher point, improving its water-wading capabilities. This addition makes the pickup better suited for off-road adventures and rough terrain.

Extended Trunk of the Pickup Truck: The cargo bed has been extended by seamlessly merging the rear end of the Volkswagen Virtus with the Taigun. This modification increases the truck’s overall length to 5.2 meters, enhancing its cargo capacity.

3D-Printed Wheel Claddings: The truck’s wheel claddings, designed and manufactured in-house at SAVWIPL, maintain the honeycomb design theme. These claddings not only camouflage the wide tires but also add a design element that complements the truck’s overall aesthetic.

Statement from Skoda Auto VW India

Andreas Dick, Member of the Board of Management for Production and Logistics, Skoda Auto a.s., said, “The successful completion of Student Car Project 2.0 in India is a showcase of how young talent can learn to use cutting-edge technology, precision, and efficiency to create industry-leading vehicles. By bringing global manufacturing practices to India, our goal is to create environments where young innovators can grow into the changemakers of tomorrow, strengthening India’s role as a global manufacturing hub. Our such projects not only focus on strengthening manufacturing capabilities but also ensure that the next generation is ready to drive innovation on a global scale.”

Piyush Arora, Managing Director and CEO of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “It is impressive to see the unique concept of developing a Pickup truck by our Mechatronics students as a part of the Student Car Project. Our unique Student Car project, is a great platform that gives wings to the imagination of the students to share the future of mobility. Through this project we are aligned with country’s ‘Skill India’ mission wherein we are instilling a culture of hands-on learning where local talent can thrive in a global ecosystem. We firmly believe that these initiatives of the Government will be fundamental for a ‘Viksit Bharat’. At Skoda Auto Volkswagen India, we are committed to the overall development of the society, supporting local communities and empowering the youth.”