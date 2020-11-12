Heartect Platform Based WagonR, Alto, Celerio Festive Edition Launched

Just ahead of the Diwali day, Maruti Suzuki has launched special edition for 3 of their popular cars based on Heartect platform

The festive season commenced earlier last month and with Diwali just around the corner has brought in some respite to the auto industry in India. October sales saw a significant surge in demand and to boost sales even further, automakers introduced a slew of cash discounts and benefits to woo on more customers.

Set to augment sales this festive season, Maruti Suzuki India Limited has introduced special kits for three of their bestselling models – Alto, Celerio and WagonR which collectively contribute 75 percent of entry level segment sales.

These three cars set themselves apart from their regular counterparts with a dynamic accessory kit that not only enhances its looks but also adds a certain element of style and comfort. The company seeks to appeal to the entry level buyer with these new offerings that not only show off their value for money but are also rich in features.

Special Festive Edition Kits – Price

These Festive Edition Kits are available at all company dealerships in the country and will be fitted by trained service personnel. The kit for the Alto is priced at Rs.25,490 while kits for the Celerio and WagonR are priced at Rs.25,990 and 29,990 respectively.

Maruti Suzuki Alto has been around for the past two decades and recently touched the 40 lakh milestone. WagonR is also of the most popular cars from the brand, consistently featuring among the top in best-selling car models in the country.

The WagonR hatchback has completed 20 years since its launch in 1999 and the facelift was recently launched bringing in better features and performance. The Celerio is also a favourite car in its segment and it was on this model that the company introduced Auto Gear Shift Technology in India.

For the Festive Season, Maruti Suzuki has introduced special features on the Alto. These are all restricted to its interiors and include a Pioneer Touchscreen music system, 6 inch Kenwood speakers, a security system and security system. Seating is done up in a special dual tone colour scheme with matching steering wheel cover.

The Celerio gets a Sony Double DIN audio system with Bluetooth. It receives new seat covers, piano black side body molding and designer mats. The WagonR Festive Edition kit includes front and rear bumper protectors, upper grill chrome accents and side skirts. Its interiors are seen with revised seat covers to instantly appeal to buyers.