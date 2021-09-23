WagonR New Gen Debut In Dec 2021 – Updated Design, Improved Performance

Japanese version of WagonR is quite different from Indian WagonR in terms of design, aesthetics and features

In Japanese market, WagonR is currently in its sixth generation. It is one of the bestselling kei cars in Japan since 2003. Sixth-gen WagonR was launched in Japan in 2017. It now seems a good time to introduce the new-gen variant, which is expected to debut later this year in December.

7th-gen WagonR key updates

Exteriors have undergone a major revamp on new-gen WagonR. Front fascia now has a more curvy profile, which should translate into improved aerodynamics. It also ensures a pleasing look and feel for the car. The boxy appearance of WagonR has been diluted with this change, something that appears more acceptable to the eyes. Most components have been refreshed including bonnet, front grille, headlamps, and air dam.

Side profile looks familiar, but it gets new squared grooves over the wheels. Door panels look flat and don’t have the prominent character line that can be seen on existing model. New WagonR gets a new set of alloy wheels. At the rear, the hatch gets new tail lights.

It is likely that Suzuki will introduce some new colour options for new-gen WagonR. In its current form, WagonR is offered in a multitude of sprightly colour options such as Active Yellow, Phoenix Red Pearl, Blisk Blue Metallic, Urban Brown Pearl Metallic, Blueish Black Pearl and Moonlight Violet Pearl Metallic. These colour options are quite different from options available for India-spec Maruti WagonR.

Although exact details are not available at this point of time, it is likely that interiors will also be updated. For the current model, users have the option to choose between either black or beige colour themes. WagonR comes with adjustable seats that can be collapsed to fit a wide variety of luggage and equipment. A number of utility spaces have been provided such as umbrella holder, door pockets, shopping hook, and passenger seat underbox.

New-gen WagonR engine and specs

Seventh generation WagonR will be utilizing a R06D in-line 3-cylinder motor. It will be equipped with a new set of technologies such as cooled EGR and rapid combustion. Improvements will also be made to mild-hybrid variant of WagonR. In its current form, WagonR is powered by a 658 cc R06D DOHC motor. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and CVT.

New WagonR will continue using the lightweight HEARTECT platform. However, it will feature several new improvements and refinements. With updated HEARTECT, users can expect improved driving dynamics and handling.

7th-gen WagonR could also get some new safety and security features. It is already equipped with a range of driver assist features such as rear false start suppression, brake support when reversing, and collision avoidance system. Other safety features include lane departure warning system, stagger warning function, high beam assist, 360 camera, head-up display, emergency stop signal, hill hold control, ESP, and SRS airbags.

Source