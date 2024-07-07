We Cannot Legally Say That 4 People Should Sit On A Two Wheeler – Rajiv Bajaj Keynote At CNG Bike Launch

While multiple options were available, there’s a reason why Freedom 125 name was chosen for the world’s first CNG hybrid motorcycle

Bajaj recently launched its first CNG bike, the Freedom 125. At the launch event, Rajiv Bajaj shared details about the bike during his keynote address. He described the company’s journey thus far and why the CNG bike is a major milestone. Rajiv also talked about the various aspects of freedom that this motorcycle offers to its riders and other stakeholders.

Freedom from petrol imports, emissions and high prices

With the vast majority of the population in India using two-wheelers, petrol consumption is massive. Much of the petrol is imported, something that is a huge financial burden. Dependency is increased on oil producing nations, which presents geopolitical risks. Bajaj CNG bike can help reduce petrol import bills, assuming that it registers strong sales.

Environmental impact will be reduced, as Bajaj CNG bike has lower emissions in comparison to petrol commuter bikes. Users can get relief from high petrol prices by switching over to CNG. Dual-fuel capability ensures that riders can manage their fuel expenses in a better way.

Freedom from range anxiety and charging concerns

While electric two-wheelers are registering strong sales including Bajaj Chetak, issues like range anxiety and charging concerns are not completely eliminated. Bajaj Freedom dual-fuel CNG bike does not have to face such constraints. In case CNG is not easily available nearby, users can easily switch to petrol. A dual-fuel option ensures a seamless and worry-free riding experience.

Freedom from carrying babies on lap

Rajiv talked about how commuter motorcycle users often have to carry their children on their lap. This is due to the small seat size of entry-level commuter bikes. Bajaj CNG bike has an extra-long seat, which means no more carrying babies on lap. While two-wheelers legally support only the rider and pillion, Rajiv said that practical necessities are also relevant. Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle provides a safer and comfortable family travel experience.

During the keynote, in an address to Nitin Gadkari, Rajiv Bajaj says, “We cannot legally say that 4 people can sit on a two wheeler. So, I have said what I wanted to say.” He added, “I don’t think any babies will have to sit on their mother’s lap (on a motorcycle) anymore, after this motorcycle’s launch.”

Freedom from boring design and uncomfortable rides

Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG has an exciting design, quite distinct from the conventional look of commuter motorcycles. The modern and dynamic aesthetics will appeal to style-conscious users. Another key highlight is a unique monolink suspension, a first-in-class feature. This advanced suspension system absorbs shocks and vibrations more effectively. Users can expect smoother rides across both city streets and rough terrains.

Freedom for every child to exercise their right to clean air

Bajaj CNG bike aims at ensuring clean air for future generations. Rajiv said that if all stakeholders work together, a dramatic change can be achieved in the automotive space. The shift from petrol and diesel to cleaner fuel options such as CNG and electric can be achieved much faster. This will ensure that every child can enjoy the right to clean air.